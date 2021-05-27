Cancel
Two yachts on the Miami River destroyed in a fire that shut down a bridge

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Two yachts burned to the water early Thursday on the Miami River near the 22nd Avenue Bridge. Now, fire-rescue investigators are trying to reach the owners. Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows the two charred yachts partially submerged on the Miami River, which is now covered in foam, near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street. The bridge was shut down. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other boats in the area. No one was hurt.

