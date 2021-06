This weekend I went over the Bourne Bridge twice, coming from Falmouth. Saturday at 2 PM wasn’t bad from the Cape side, but traffic was backed up over a mile coming south. On the way over, there were two police cars and only one person working. Sunday, I set out at 11:15 AM to get to a lacrosse game in Westwood by 1 PM. Traffic was already backed up well before the cutoff to Bourne High School. It took me 45 minutes to get over the bridge, with a backup on the Buzzards Bay side again at least a mile or two.