Sherborn, MA

Community Notes for Dover and Sherborn

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Press welcomes a variety of announcements and listings from community groups and other nonprofit community organizations in Dover, Sherborn and Medfield. Such announcements often include meeting agendas and fundraising events, but there are many other possibilities, as well. Letters to the editor must be filed by 9 a.m. Monday...

www.wickedlocal.com
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Sherborn Town Meeting: Yes to budget, no to turf

On May 15, Sherborn residents voted on a 2021 Annual Town Meeting warrant that included 19 articles, including $3 million of capital items, two Citizen’s Petitions and an article for the proposed design of an artificial turf field at Laurel Farm, which ultimately was defeated. Town Moderator Mary Wolff acknowledged...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Five Things for Dover, Sherborn and Medfield, week of May 14-20

1 Sherborn Town Clerk Jacklyn R. Morris would like to inform Sherborn residents that the Annual Town Meeting scheduled for Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Sherborn DPW Garage, 7 Butler St., will be livestreamed on YouTube. The link to the livestream will be provided on the town website.
Franklin, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Dover, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Dover Town Library, week of May 14-21

Visit the Dover Town Library on the web at www.dovertownlibrary.org. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok. The library is now open for limited browsing at the downstairs entryway and Community Room. Hours are Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Capacity is limited; masks...
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Sherborn Library, week of May 14-20

The Sherborn Library, temporarily located at the Sherborn Community Center at Sanger Street, remains closed to the public until further notice. Staff is available via phone (508-653-0770) and email (Sherborn@minlib.net), as well as online, sherbornlibrary.org. Contactless pickups. Step one: Place your items on hold. · Request items through the Minuteman...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Ousted Police Chief Richard Thompson files suit against Sherborn

SHERBORN – Former Sherborn Police Chief Richard Thompson said the allegations used against him by the town to fire him in October have made him “unemployable” to ever work in law enforcement again. “This has been an extremely trying experience,” said Thompson on Friday. “I’ve dealt with and fought cancer...
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Town Meeting Capsules for Sherborn and Medfield

What’s in the Warrant: Most of the articles involve the town’s budget for fiscal 2022. This includes Article 10, containing capital requests for improvements for Pine Hill Elementary School’s to the campus and access road ($1.6 million); an architectural study for a Senior Center ($40,000); and a command vehicle for the Fire Department ($45,000).
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Adams Farm to host nature walk series

The Friends of Adams Farm will sponsor a free nature walk-and-talk series at the farm, 999 North St., Walpole. The monthly programs will take place on Saturdays and be led by Brian Cassie, a well-known local naturalist. Cassie, a long-time Norfolk County resident, is considered an expert on local nature....
Norfolk, MAWicked Local

DA Morrissey awards grant for prom, graduation safety

Walpole was recently awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these events,”...
Dover, MAWicked Local

Pricetag could swell for Caryl Community Center project

DOVER – Whether residents opt for a renovated or brand-new Caryl Community Center, they may have to dig a little deeper into their wallets. During the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on May 6, Ford Spalding, chairman of the Caryl Community Center Building Committee, provided a review of the two options residents will consider during the Special Town Meeting on June 12 – a renovation that would retain the 1910 building, and a brand-new building. Both options would include space for the Council on Aging and Recreation and Parks, as well as a kitchen, café, a movement studio and flexible space.
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Sherborn re-establishes Groundwater Protection Committee

The members of the Groundwater Protection Committee would like Sherborn residents to know that the committee has reestablished and a new Mission Statement was unanimously approved by the Sherborn Select Board on April 1. It reads as follows: Groundwater is a uniquely essential natural resource in the town of Sherborn....