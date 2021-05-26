Former Patty Kazmaier Award winner Giguère to join Minnesota Duluth as graduate transfer for 2021-22 season
After four successful seasons at Clarkson, forward Élizabeth Giguère will join the Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team as a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 school year. Giguère won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player in women’s college hockey. A three-time All-American selection, Giguère was the 2020 ECAC Player of the Year. She secured the 2018 NCAA title for the Golden Knights after scoring the game-winning goal, and has compiled a whopping 233 points (99 goals, 134 assists) in 137 games to date.www.uscho.com