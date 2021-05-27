Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

County Legislature Unanimously Approves Luz Torres as Democratic Election Commissioner

wrfalp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Legislature unanimously approved the appointment of Luz Torres as the Democratic Election Commissioner. Torres was the original name submitted by the County Democratic Committee back in October 2020, but was never acted on by the Legislature. In April, the State Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of Loren Kent as Election Commissioner as he did not have the backing of the County Democratic Committee.

