Boston, MA

Boston Design Week honors this year’s award winners

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe physical constraints (and technical difficulties) of Zoom, necessitated for Boston Design Week’s 2021 Design Awards by the pandemic-induced absence of a venue, did not impede their presenters from honoring fresh exemplars of design’s capacity to enrich lives, assist the poor, mentor neophytes, promote fine arts and crafts, and pierce the darkness of the coronavirus age with a socially congregating light/sound spectacle.

#Design Leadership#Student Achievement#Zoom#Boston Design Week#Design Awards#Powerpoint#Covid#F H Perry Builder#Adiff Clothing#The Social Impact Award#The Hatch Shell#Mf Dynamics#Mgia Architects#House#Hatch Shell#Alphabet Cabinet#Furniture Society#Facebook#Winner Announcements#Nominees
