Boston Design Week honors this year’s award winners
The physical constraints (and technical difficulties) of Zoom, necessitated for Boston Design Week's 2021 Design Awards by the pandemic-induced absence of a venue, did not impede their presenters from honoring fresh exemplars of design's capacity to enrich lives, assist the poor, mentor neophytes, promote fine arts and crafts, and pierce the darkness of the coronavirus age with a socially congregating light/sound spectacle.