NJ dog owners beware of cicada snacking

Dogs will eat anything, right? I knew someone whose Shiba Inu literally ate a hole two feet in diameter in their kitchen floor. Just because. So is a dog eating cicadas any big deal? With the 17 year Brood X cicadas emerging in various parts of New Jersey there’s something you ought to know. They can harm dogs and there are literally billions of these things. Back yards can look like one giant writhing cicada blanket completely covering the grass. And their sound can attract a dog’s attention and their crunchy shell can attract a dog’s sensory curiosity.