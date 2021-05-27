Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

NJ dog owners beware of cicada snacking

By Jeff Deminski
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dogs will eat anything, right? I knew someone whose Shiba Inu literally ate a hole two feet in diameter in their kitchen floor. Just because. So is a dog eating cicadas any big deal? With the 17 year Brood X cicadas emerging in various parts of New Jersey there’s something you ought to know. They can harm dogs and there are literally billions of these things. Back yards can look like one giant writhing cicada blanket completely covering the grass. And their sound can attract a dog’s attention and their crunchy shell can attract a dog’s sensory curiosity.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Health Food#Dog Food#Cat Food#Cicada Blanket#Eating Cicadas#Cats#Kitchen#Protein#Allergic Reactions#Diameter#People#Literally Billions#Anaphylaxis#Emergency Medical Care#Nj Com#Cicada Snacking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Pets
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...