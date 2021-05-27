James Bond Producers Confirm They’re ‘Committed’ To 007 Remaining In Cinemas
Yesterday brought major movie industry news – that legendary studio MGM, a Hollywood institution for almost 100 years, is being acquired by Amazon for a hefty $8.45 billion. And with that news came plenty of questions about the future of MGM’s films on the big screen, the fate of its upcoming slate, and Amazon’s plans for its newly-obtained treasure trove of IP – including 007 and Rocky. If most of those queries are still in the air, the producers of James Bond have been quick to dispel any worries about the cinematic super-spy heading straight to streaming. In a statement released to Variety, Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said: “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience.”www.empireonline.com