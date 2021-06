There are a lot of community events planned in St. Tammany throughout the month of July, so the fun continues even after Independence Day festivities have died away. CHRISTMAS: From 7-11 p.m. July 9, Keep Slidell Beautiful will host the “Christmas in July Holiday Light Fundraiser” at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Proceeds from the event will help finance the cost of producing the "Christmas on Front Street" holiday light project. Tickets are $80 each or two for $150 and include food, an open bar and entertainment by Witness. Buy tickets through Eventbrite. For more info on the added benefits of buying a $1,000 eight-person table sponsorship, call Trey Brownfield at (985) 646-9564.