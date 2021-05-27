Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Warm and humid weather followed by more rain

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking rising heat and humidity ahead of more rain on the way Friday and early Saturday. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will likely surge into the mid-90s this afternoon thanks to ample sunshine. But very quickly storm clouds will gather over the ArkLaTex tonight and we are tracking showers & storms Friday morning across the region as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex.

