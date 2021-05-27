Warm and humid weather followed by more rain

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Marion County in northeastern Texas Southern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kildare, or 14 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 225 PM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported in Kildare. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Jefferson, Linden, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod and Berea. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH