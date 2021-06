Friday is National Doughnut Day, which means free circles of deliciousness throughout the metro Atlanta area. The day has been celebrated the first Friday in June since 1938 thanks to the Salvation Army. A group of women, the Salvation Army Lassies, first introduced the idea of serving doughnuts to World War I troops in 1917, according to The Eagle. At that time, more than 250 volunteer Salvation Army officers traveled to France to serve the American soldiers fighting that war. The women, nicknamed the doughnut lassies, boosted morale for the servicemen with home-cooked meals and doughnuts, often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of U.S. soldiers.