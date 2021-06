TAMPA — In a tale of two different style of games, the Tampa Bay Lightning showed exactly why they are the defending Stanley Cup champions – they know how to adapt. After a helter-skelter, back-and-forth opening game between the Florida Panthers and Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the temperature cooled considerably for Game 2. And it didn’t matter that the Panthers changed up their goaltending, switching to Chris Driedger, or tried to slow the pace of the game down, Tampa Bay still came out on top with a 3-1 victory and now has control of the best-of-seven series with a 2-0 lead.