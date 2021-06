This analysis is by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone. It appeared first on the Bloomberg Terminal. The optimism for recovery that’s priced in commodities is the risk for the rest of 2021, as we expect more of the same conditions from before the pandemic, favoring ones with low rather than high supply elasticity. Corn and crude oil have been major duds in the past decade and for good reason, as rapidly advancing technology has buoyed supply at a greater pace than demand. This isn’t new by historical standards, but the pace of electrification, decarbonization and digitalization is accelerating. Supply is harder to bring on in metals, which are the easiest to store and sit at the forefront of demand from innovation.