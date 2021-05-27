Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Fitzpatrick First': A 'Crisp' Secret To Washington Offensive Success

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cs7cV_0aD9VO5j00

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been around the block a few times when it comes to NFL OTA's. There's one thing the 38-year-old hopes to establish each time he begins a journey with a new franchise.

Communication come first. That's the same mantra he's putting into work with a young and up-and-coming offense that is the Washington Football Team.

"When that communication gets crisp and gets quicker," Fitzpatrick told reporters Tuesday, "you play faster. And that puts a lot of pressure on the defense."

WFT took the field Tuesday for its first OTA snaps following an NFC East-winning season. The offseason was led with speculation on who would be the starter Week 1 of the 2021 season following four quarterbacks taking the reins last fall.

Some believed Washington would attack the QB issue via the NFL Draft. Instead, they went with the bearded wonder nicknamed "Fitzmagic" on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Fitzpatrick now is tasked with upgrading the offense in a way that complements the WFT's top-five defense. After all, coach Ron Rivera oversaw an offense that finished 30th in total yards last season.

Washington upgraded the passing game with do-it-all weapon Curtis Samuel and vertical threat Dyami Brown. They solidified the offensive line by franchise tagging Brandon Scherff, plus adding Samuel Cosmi, Ereck Flowers and Charles Leno Jr.

So, Fitzpatrick isn't the only new face on offense. He understands that establishing a connection and tempo on the practice field will lead to success come Sundays in September.

"A lot of it is just getting to know guys and making sure that they know I'm here and I'm trying to earn their respect and I'm working hard every single day," Fitzpatrick said recently. "That formula for me has worked pretty much everywhere I've been."

The overall concerns WFT fans have surrounding Fitzpatrick are warranted. Age is just a footnote in the larger factors that looms over his status as QB1. At this point, it's well-documented that Fitzpatrick will traditionally begin hot before flattening out, statistically, by midseason.

Last season, Fitzpatrick starred in snaps with the Dolphins, but he also split time with rookie Tua Tagovailoa. WFT's plan doesn't include any such splitting.

Rivera praised Fitzpatrick's adaptability skills - no surprise there for a QB who since coming out of Harvard has seen everything under the sun.

"He is a very veteran guy,"Rivera said. "He picks things up very quickly and he handled himself very nicely. I think the guys have already started to draw towards him in terms of being comfortable and understanding how he does things and how it fits our structure."

Communication early translates to success in practice. Success in practice translate to positive plays on Sundays. That translates to wins, something needed in D.C. before a five-game stretch begins against all divisional opponents starting in Week 14.

Fitzpatrick won't be the only new guy, but he will be the most important one. Two practices in, there's a point on emphasis on talking things out. The more one talks, the less errors are expected.

That's a priority for Fitzpatrick — not just on the field, but also behind the scenes.

"I thought the energy was great," Fitzpatrick said of OTAs. "There is this beautiful exuberance around the building. You have guys out there barking and making noise. I think it is a lot of fun to get into competitive environments and start to grow as a unit.”

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
412
Followers
335
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Football#Nfc East#Crisp#Harvard#Nfl Ota#Dolphins#Success#Qb1#Positive Plays#Coach Ron Rivera#Field#Midseason#Franchise#Otas#Rookie Tua Tagovailoa#Things#Wft Fans#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick close to setting undesirable all-time NFL record

Teams can’t get enough of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s become a legend of sorts owing to his penchant to extend his NFL career by bouncing around the league. Perhaps as a testament to both his durability and longevity as a utility quarterback in the pros, Fitzpatrick, in fact, is on the verge of completing a feat no one has ever pulled off in the history of the league now that he’s with the Washington Football Team.
NFLNBC Sports

No position has improved for WFT this offseason more than WR

If you want to truly understand just how much Terry McLaurin carried Washington's wide receiving corps last season, consider this stat below:. In 2020, McLaurin finished with 87 receptions, 1,118 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Washington had six other wide receivers catch at least one pass last year. Those six players COMBINED for 107 catches, 1,142 yards, and four scores.
NFLNBC Washington

Ron Rivera Doesn't Believe You Need a Franchise QB to Win the Super Bowl

Rivera doesn't believe you need franchise QB to win Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Without a long-term answer at quarterback on its roster, one of the biggest questions entering the 2021 NFL Draft was if the Washington Football Team would trade up to select its signal-caller of the future. They didn't.
NFLart19.com

Getting Mike Tirico's thoughts on where Washington is headed, Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB, Chase Young and more

The Washington Football Talk podcast is anchored by NBC Sports Washington's Washington Football Insider JP Finlay and highlights all members of our coverage team including Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey along with plenty of others. Finlay will also reach out to a host of outside influencers both in the D.C. media and the national landscape. With a strong set of personal relationships built on years covering the team, Finlay brings a fresh and engaging style to interviews with players, coaches and alumni for the podcast.
NFLESPN

Washington's plan: Build its roster until right long-term QB arrives

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera noticed when the Kansas City Chiefs made their big move four years ago. He paid attention to the aggressive trades the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams made this offseason. Those teams had their rosters ready; they just needed a...
NFLESPN

Washington Football Team's 2021 schedule: Five division games to close season

The Washington Football Team's 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFL4state.news

Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams

Three starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Tom Brady will join that list if his Buccaneers beat the Patriots this season. And Aaron Rodgers could join the list too if he ends up on another team, and that team beats the Packers. But no quarterback has accomplished the feat of losing to all 32 teams.
NFLNBC Washington

Scott Turner Doesn't See Ryan Fitzpatrick Slowing Down Anytime Soon

Scott Turner doesn't see Fitzpatrick slowing down anytime soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went and the Washington Football Team did not select a quarterback. That came as a surprise to some, given the pre-draft hype and the fact that prospects like Justin Fields and Mac Jones began to slide.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

What to Make of Flores' Tua Comments

There wasn't necessarily a lot of room for interpretation regarding some of Brian Flores' comments about Tua Tagovailoa in Peter King's weekly Football Morning in America column. For example, when Flores says he's looking for improvement from everybody on offense and that it's not just about the second-year quarterback, it's...
NFLNBC Sports

Why Ryan Fitzpatrick is a major winner of the draft

Washington's 10 picks weren't the only winners this past weekend at the 2021 NFL Draft. Ryan Fitzpatrick definitely counts as one, too. The first reason why Fitzpatrick is feeling good now that all seven rounds have been completed is the obvious reason: There was no addition to the quarterback room.
NFLUSA Today

NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' discusses Washington's quarterback situation

When the Washington Football Team signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in March, it was presumed he would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. Head coach Ron Rivera said in April that while Fitzpatrick will enter the offseason as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, there will be a competition. Rivera cited his first season when he named Dwayne Haskins as the starter in the offseason as a mistake, only to bench and later release Haskins.
NFLObserver-Dispatch

Here are the five most intriguing opponents the Bills face in 2021

My interest in Wednesday night’s release of the NFL schedule is strictly a selfish one. We already know who the Buffalo Bills are playing in 2021, and we know which games are at home and which are on the road. Now, we find out when the games will be played, and at what time.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

The Eagles have three big advantages hidden in their 2021 schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 schedule is officially set, so we’ll look at 3 advantages to this season’s slate of games. The Eagles schedule features only a few elite QB’s with games against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan. On a tier below that, the Eagles will face Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert. It’s important to note that Prescott may not pick up where he left off last season because of a nasty injury. I think that storyline has not gotten nearly enough attention. Dak has to play at a very high level for the cowboys to put together a winning season.
NFLNBC Washington

Post-Draft Roster Outlook: No Position Has Improved More for Washington Than WR

No position has improved for WFT this offseason more than WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. If you want to truly understand just how much Terry McLaurin carried Washington's wide receiving corps last season, consider this stat below:. In 2020, McLaurin finished with 87 receptions, 1,118 receiving yards and...
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Why Tua Tagovailoa can expect more slack from Brian Flores in 2021

Tua Tagovailoa started but did not finish a game at Denver last November. In December, Tagovailoa started a game at Las Vegas, but did not finish. Dolphins Coach Brian Flores was not afraid to yank Tagovailoa as a rookie, turning to wily veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in relief. But there are...
NFLthefantasyfootballers.com

10 Fantasy Insights from the 2021 NFL Schedule Release

Every year this is one of my favorite articles to write. The schedule is a puzzle and now we have the last piece of information we needed to start officially projecting: the order. Last year’s 10 Insights article nailed some early streaming options and beneficial schedules to pounce on in your fantasy drafts. There is still so much we don’t know regarding depth charts and situation as I explained earlier this week.