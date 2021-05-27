Cancel
Premier League

Finishing touches needed as £34m Bundesliga star passes Liverpool medical

By Robert McCarthy
TEAMtalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool just need to wrap up the finer details before completing the signing of Ibrahima Konate, who has reportedly already passed his medical. The £34million deal to take the Frenchman from RB Leipzig to Anfield has been in the works for weeks, with the centre-back set to bolster a defence that was hit hard by injuries this season. The Reds ended the campaign with a respectable third-place finish, given the number of issues that Jurgen Klopp faced.

www.teamtalk.com
