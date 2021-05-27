Finishing touches needed as £34m Bundesliga star passes Liverpool medical
Liverpool just need to wrap up the finer details before completing the signing of Ibrahima Konate, who has reportedly already passed his medical. The £34million deal to take the Frenchman from RB Leipzig to Anfield has been in the works for weeks, with the centre-back set to bolster a defence that was hit hard by injuries this season. The Reds ended the campaign with a respectable third-place finish, given the number of issues that Jurgen Klopp faced.www.teamtalk.com