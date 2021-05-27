Finishing touches needed as £34m Bundesliga star passes Liverpool medical

Liverpool are close to completing the signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate according to Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on talkSPORT, the Sky Sports Italia journalist revealed that the Merseyside club are inching nearer to completing a deal to sign the French youngster from the Bundesliga club, with Romano saying: “It is really, really close. it is just a matter of time. The agreement with the player is done. They want to sign the player. It is just a case of the clubs negotiating. The player wants to go. It is a five-year contract. In some weeks, it will be complete.”