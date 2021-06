Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers. It will be warm and muggy with temps in the 70s. We will see some patchy fog in the morning hours. We are going to see higher rain chances over the next several days here in South Mississippi. Wednesday and Thursday will have the highest chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The temperatures will hold in the low to mid 80s because of the expected cloud cover and showers. While temps may be a little lower, it is going to feel quite warm because it will be very humid. Today marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. No tropical development is expected in the next five days.