Immigration

UK receives 34,000 visa requests from Hong Kong in two months

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been 34,000 applications for a new visa for people from Hong Kong seeking residency in the UK in just two months, the Home Office has revealed. This compares with applications for visas of any type by just 5,354 EU citizens in the first three months of the year, including as short-term visitors. There were also 26,903 applications for asylum relating to 32,411 people in the UK in the whole of the year ending March.

www.theguardian.com
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Refugee working on NHS frontline hits out at Priti Patel’s immigration plans

An NHS worker who has spent the pandemic helping save lives on a coronavirus ward says home secretary Priti Patel’s immigration plans will leadt o refugees like her being turned away from the UK.Mariam, from Eritrea, has been working exhausting 12-hour shifts in a Leeds hospital assisting Covid-19 patients – sometimes four days in a row.The Leeds hospital worker, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was granted asylum after her arrival in the UK and works as a clinical support worker, battling on the front line of the health crisis.Mariam said: “The UK gave me an opportunity...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Refugee women and children ‘at risk of being abandoned’ in Home Office policy shift

Thousands of women and child refugees will be abandoned if the government’s New Plan for Immigration goes ahead, according to research. If agreed by parliament, the rules would mean that most people who would currently be accepted as refugees – meaning those confirmed to have fled war or persecution following rigorous official checks – would no longer have their rights recognised in the UK due to their method of arrival. Half of those would be women and children.
WorldThe Guardian

From Minsk to Hong Kong, people power just isn’t working any more

The west’s ineffectiveness in the face of the arrant use of torture, unlawful arrest, savage imprisonment without trial and flagrant abuse of international law, even close to home in Europe, is among the bleakest symptoms of our times. The people power we saw embodied in the strikes in the Gdańsk shipyards, the fall of the Berlin Wall and even the Arab spring has not presaged the new era of democracy we once hoped for. Instead, the 21st century is becoming defined as a new era of agile autocracy and vicious strong-man rule.
U.K.Birmingham Star

UK's Raab restates concerns over Hong Kong, Xinjiang

London [UK], May 28 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, during his telephonic conversation with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, underlined Britain's deep concern at the situation in Hong Kong and the need for the United Nations to have "unfettered access" to Xinjiang. "Today I spoke to China's Foreign Minister Wang...
U.K.kfgo.com

Hong Kong applicants for UK visas far outstrip those from EU – report

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has received far more applications for visas from Hong Kong than from the European Union after a new system opened up for residents in the former British colony and post-Brexit rules kicked in, a report said on Thursday. There were 34,000 applications from Hong Kong residents...
ProtestsBBC

From protests to 'patriots': Why China is crushing Hong Kong dissent

In 2019, Hong Kong was rocked by mass anti-government protests that turned violent. Now, the city is transformed - and not in the way protesters have hoped. The Chinese government has clamped down hard, putting in place restrictive rules and arresting scores of activists and opposition politicians. It passed a...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Morocco to readmit unaccompanied minors from EU

King Mohammed VI has instructed Morocco's government to facilitate the re-entry of all unaccompanied but identified Moroccan children who are in the European Union illegally, the government said on Tuesday. Last month thousands of people crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Moroccan territory, escalating a diplomatic dispute...
Lifestyleinews.co.uk

Summer holidays to Europe will be back on from July, says EU ambassador to UK

Fully vaccinated British holidaymakers should be able to move freely across the European Union from 1 July under the bloc’s planned digital Covid-19 certificates, officials announced on Tuesday. The European Commission wants the patchwork of different EU travel restrictions lifted by the end of the month to kickstart the summer...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Malaysian Nationals Sentenced for Illegally Exporting Firearm Parts to Hong Kong

BOSTON – Two Malaysian nationals were sentenced today in federal court in Boston for conspiring to illegally export firearm parts from the United States to Hong Kong. Lionel Chan, 36, of Brighton, Mass., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to eight months in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $10,000. Muhammad Mohd Radzi, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was sentenced by Judge Wolf to five years of probation, with the condition that he leave the United States on or before June 15, 2021 and not return for five years or without a valid visa, and a fine of $10,000. Chan and Radzi each pleaded guilty on Jan. 22, 2021 to conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act.
ChinaSlate

For the Love of Hong Kong

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. This...
Public Healthfox44news.com

UK may require NHS workers to take COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The British government may require National Health Service workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 — a contentious proposal that was immediately criticized by opposition leaders as counterproductive. The U.K. government’s vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, told Sky News on Sunday that officials were considering the move in hopes...