BTS' 'Butter' Officially Breaks Five Guinness World Records

By Robyn Joan
kpopstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Butter" is smoothly breaking records left and right!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS's "Butter" Officially Breaks Five Guinness World Records. On May 25 local time, the Guinness World Records announced that BTS had officially set five new world records, broken by their recently released digital single, "Butter." According...

www.kpopstarz.com
Theater & DancePosted by
WRAL News

K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL — K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.
MusicSFGate

BTS' 'Butter' Breaks Spotify Record for Single Day Streams Ahead of BBMAs Performance

It’s proving to be a record-breaking weekend for BTS. The group’s new single, “Butter,” has officially racked up the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams and 11.042 million filtered global streams. This pushed the anthemic, disco-infused “Butter” ahead of the platform’s former debut record holder, “I Don’t Care” by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran (10.977 million). On the overall Spotify global chart, “Butter” came in at No. 2 after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which ranks by total filtered global streams.
MusicMiami Herald

New BTS summer hit ‘Butter’ melts YouTube and Spotify records

As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday. The South Korean boy band’s second English-language single hit 3.9 million “peak concurrents” (maximum number of simultaneous users) in its first 24 hours, according to the YouTube Music Team, the platform’s official blog.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

BTS Bop ‘Butter’ Breaks YouTube & Spotify Records Just 24 Hours After Release

BTS‘ ‘Butter’ melted hearts and YouTube records in just a matter of hours after its release. Unveiled by the Korean septet on May 21, two days before it’s set to receive its televised live performance debut at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the song comes as just the second all-English official release of the group’s career.
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS releases ‘Butter’

K-pop superstars BTS has released “Butter” via Big Hit Entertainment. “Butter” is their second English language single, following “Dynamite” which was released last August. A video and instrumental version are also available. “Butter” is a dance pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp...
MusicEsquire

BTS Broke Their Own World Record Again

Is there anything BTS can't do? Thanks to the world-dominating efforts of the band's Army, BTS once again shattered a global record they had set less than a year ago. The K-Pop phenomenon’s new single “Butter” now holds the title for the most YouTube views in the first 24 hours of a video premiere, according to YouTube’s culture and trends team. The boys premiered the video for their summer bop on Thursday, May 21st at 12 AM ET. 24 hours later it had been viewed a whopping 113 million times. Variety reported that “Butter” also set a new all-time record for the most concurrent viewers, with almost 4 million people tuning in simultaneously to watch the premiere. To put that in perspective, imagine the entire country of Moldova watching the exact same thing, at the same time. Or if your Eeastern European geography is rusty, consider this little factoid: it’s a shitload of people.
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS’ newly released “Butter” is already vying for song of the summer

With the race to see who will have the honor of having this year’s song of the summer, BTS officially tossed their hat into the ring their entry on Friday with their catchy new single, “Butter.”. The pop anthem is the K-pop senation’s second all-English single following their smash “Dynamite,”...
Musicmymixfm.com

BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event. The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.
Musicofficialcharts.com

BTS' Butter soars straight to Number 1 on the Official Trending Chart

BTS land straight in at Number 1 on the UK's Official Trending Chart with their new single Butter. The group's second track to feature entirely English language lyrics is proving to be a hit with UK fans as it eyes up a big debut on the Official Singles Chart, currently at Number 2 in the latest update. Butter is currently the most downloaded track of the week in the UK, and was streamed 2.6 million times across the weekend.
Celebritieskhabarhub.com

Comedian duo Trital and Gautam set new Guinness Book of World Record

KATHMANDU: Nep-Gasm popular stand-up comedian duo Lekhmani Trital and Umesh Kumar Gautam have registered their names in the Guinness Book of World Record. Comedy artists Trital and Gautam broke the previous world record by performing a stand-up comedy show at Kalapatthar situated at an altitude of 5,302 meters. Making public...
Musicheymix.com

BTS music video for “Butter” sets new YouTube record

South Korean band BTS dropped their latest track, ‘Butter’ and the new music video for the track set a YouTube record within 24 hours of debuting, earning 113 million views. You can check out the music video – here. ‘Butter’ is the second BTS song after their track, ‘Dynamite’ to...