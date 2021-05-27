Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Ray by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Clay; Ray The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Fishing River near Mosby affecting Ray and Clay Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Fishing River near Mosby. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 5:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Fields near Mosby flood and a low-water crossing on west road is impassable. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Both Pony Express Road north of the city and 3rd Street on the south side of Mosby are flooded. 6th Street and East Mosby Road are the only passable roads into or out of town. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, 6th Street is flooded. East Mosby Road is the only passable road into or out of town. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, East Mosby Road is flooded. All roads into or out of Mosby are under water and impassable. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Fri 6pm 12am 6am Fishing River Mosby 18.0 13.7 Thu 5pm 14.1 25.0 19.5

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caldwell; Clay; Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Ray THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up tp 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for northeastern Kansas...and north central, northwestern and west central Missouri.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...WESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN CALDWELL AND NORTHERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Excelsior Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Blue Springs, Liberty, Gladstone, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Claycomo, Courtney, Pleasant Valley, Orrick, Polo, Glenaire and Holt. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Boil order issued for parts of Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — PWSD #2 of Ray County is issuing a boil advisory for customers west and east of Highway Y who has lost water or experienced low pressure. This boil advisory is remaining in effect until further notice. Residents are urged to boil water for a few minutes before consumption.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAY...WESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Waverly, Wellington, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Henrietta, Blackburn, Mayview, Rayville, Napoleon, Camden, Bogard, Fleming, Dover and Knoxville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.