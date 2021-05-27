Flood Warning issued for Clay, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 19:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Clay; Ray The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Fishing River near Mosby affecting Ray and Clay Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Fishing River near Mosby. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 5:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Fields near Mosby flood and a low-water crossing on west road is impassable. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Both Pony Express Road north of the city and 3rd Street on the south side of Mosby are flooded. 6th Street and East Mosby Road are the only passable roads into or out of town. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, 6th Street is flooded. East Mosby Road is the only passable road into or out of town. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, East Mosby Road is flooded. All roads into or out of Mosby are under water and impassable. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Fri 6pm 12am 6am Fishing River Mosby 18.0 13.7 Thu 5pm 14.1 25.0 19.5