FAA completes rule establishing pilot records database to increase safety

 6 days ago

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 31 seconds. A new rule from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will enable the sharing of pilot records among employers in an electronic database maintained by the agency. The final rule (PDF) for the Pilot Records Database requires air carriers and certain other operators to report pilots’ employment history, training, and qualifications to the database. The rule also requires air carriers and certain operators to review records contained in the database when considering pilots for employment.

