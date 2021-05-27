Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Leucine-rich alpha-2 glycoprotein as a marker of mucosal healing in inflammatory bowel disease

By Eriko Yasutomi, Toshihiro Inokuchi, Sakiko Hiraoka, Kensuke Takei, Shoko Igawa, Shumpei Yamamoto, Masayasu Ohmori, Shohei Oka, Yasushi Yamasaki, Hideaki Kinugasa, Masahiro Takahara, Keita Harada, Masaki Furukawa, Kouichi Itoshima, Ken Okada, Fumio Otsuka, Takehiro Tanaka, Toshiharu Mitsuhashi, Jun Kato, Hiroyuki Okada
Cover picture for the articleLeucine-rich alpha-2 glycoprotein (LRG) may be a novel serum biomarker for patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The association of LRG with the endoscopic activity and predictability of mucosal healing (MH) was determined and compared with those of C-reactive protein (CRP) and fecal markers (fecal immunochemical test [FIT] and fecal calprotectin [Fcal]) in 166 ulcerative colitis (UC) and 56 Crohn’s disease (CD) patients. In UC, LRG was correlated with the endoscopic activity and could predict MH, but the performance was not superior to that of fecal markers (areas under the curve [AUCs] for predicting MH: LRG: 0.61, CRP: 0.59, FIT: 0.75, and Fcal: 0.72). In CD, the performance of LRG was equivalent to that of CRP and Fcal (AUCs for predicting MH: LRG: 0.82, CRP: 0.82, FIT: 0.70, and Fcal: 0.88). LRG was able to discriminate patients with MH from those with endoscopic activity among UC and CD patients with normal CRP levels. LRG was associated with endoscopic activity and could predict MH in both UC and CD patients. It may be particularly useful in CD.

