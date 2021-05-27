From the Editor's desk: Te veo pronto

Growing up, my most cherished summertime activity was definitely boat days with my family and our friends. My dad owns the classic 1986 Boston Whaler which guided us on many outdoor adventures. We would go out on the river and travel to Sandy Island or coast the marshy inlet and spend time at The Point. During the day, us kids would take turns riding the tube as we prepared to be thrown off over a big wake (and I was secretly always afraid of which water animal would snag me as I would wait for dad to come back around to the rescue). The dads were usually in charge of the boat driving, but one time the moms took us for a spin in the tube and somehow managed to completely wrap us around a tree. They laughed but swore us to secrecy… Oops!