Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linda Ronstadt

From the Editor's desk: Te veo pronto

By April Ziemer
baldwin-bulletin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you read this, I am laying on a beach in Costa Mujeres, Mexico. I am pretty sure I have a large drink with a tiny umbrella in my hand. My husband is probably fanning me…oh who I am kidding? He is probably at the resort’s golf course. After a...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Italian#Husband#Costa Mujeres#Resort#Cruise#Caribbean#Bahamas#Heroic Love#Sunscreen#Things#Mexico#Labored Breath#Cookies#Te Veo#Veo Pronto
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Related
Youtubesasee.com

Letter from the Editor: Summer Daze

Growing up, my most cherished summertime activity was definitely boat days with my family and our friends. My dad owns the classic 1986 Boston Whaler which guided us on many outdoor adventures. We would go out on the river and travel to Sandy Island or coast the marshy inlet and spend time at The Point. During the day, us kids would take turns riding the tube as we prepared to be thrown off over a big wake (and I was secretly always afraid of which water animal would snag me as I would wait for dad to come back around to the rescue). The dads were usually in charge of the boat driving, but one time the moms took us for a spin in the tube and somehow managed to completely wrap us around a tree. They laughed but swore us to secrecy… Oops!
MusicNPR

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...
NFLHODINKEE

Letter From The Editor It’s About Time For A Whole New HODINKEE Magazine

From the very beginning, HODINKEE magazine has been the physical embodiment of HODINKEE the brand. It still is. And as the brand evolves, the mag evolves right along with it. Volume 8 considers timekeeping (and time itself) from every possible angle. It welcomes enthusiasts and curious newcomers at every level of interest. It acknowledges that women and people of color are, to put it mildly, underrepresented in this community – and throws the doors open to everyone.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Succeeds in Door-to-Door Sales

Peter is a 25-year-old salesman and recently lost his second job. However, he luckily came across a job post and decided to apply for it hoping to be called for an interview. He lives in his bachelor pad and wants to avoid being behind with payments for the next month and other months to come. On a Friday, he received a call from a door-to-door sales company and was asked to go for an interview.
Beauty & Fashionverilymag.com

From the Editor's Desk: Leaning Into Summer

Summer is around the corner and we can't be the only ones already leaning in. The long, sunny days are bound to be even more enjoyable this year as the world continues to open up. Trips to the beach, enjoying meals and drinks on patios, and dressing up are high on our list of things we can't wait to embrace.
Musicwunc.org

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...
Musickosu.org

Eddie Huang's Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked writer, director and author Eddie Huang to pick his favorites. Eddie Huang is a chef, food lover and natural storyteller best known for...