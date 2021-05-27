Cancel
Little You Selects RIZE to 3D Print Durable, Full-Color Toys

By Michael Molitch-Hou
3DPrint.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s Little You has developed an interesting approach to 3D printing for consumers, with an online platform to design and 3D print custom figurines. Previously, these toys were made from gypsum, a fragile material used with the company’s Zcorp binder jetting machine. Now, through a partnership with RIZE, Inc., customers can create the same colorful Little Yous made with RIZE’s full-color RIZIUM composites, much more durable for improved hands-on play.

