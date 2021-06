The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the expansion of its rehabilitation and retirement community on Friday, May 21, 2021. Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community is committed to providing the highest standard of home-like senior care in the Valley. This expansion will add 12 private rooms, each with their own bathroom, to the 72 bed facility, as well as a dedicated nurses’ station and a family dining room. Though Heritage Manor has had no resident cases of COVID-19, the pandemic illustrated that private living spaces are necessary for infection control. They also offer privacy for communicating with medical staff as well as visiting family and friends.