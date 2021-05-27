Most Black Twin Cities residents feel their race has impacted job prospects

Data: McKinsey American Opportunity Survey; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

A new survey found that 56% of Black Twin Cities residents believe their race has negatively impacted their future job prospects.

That ranks along with Denver at the bottom of 17 metro areas in a major new survey from McKinsey and Ipsos, provided first to Axios.

McKinsey surveyed 25,109 adults in March and April, 2,552 of whom are Black.

Context: The numbers should not come as a surprise in the Twin Cities, where we have the nation's second-widest gap between income for whites and Blacks.