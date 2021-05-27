Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Most Black Twin Cities residents feel their race has impacted job prospects

By Nick Halter
Posted by 
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPIVE_0aD9TBXs00

Data: McKinsey American Opportunity Survey; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

A new survey found that 56% of Black Twin Cities residents believe their race has negatively impacted their future job prospects.

  • That ranks along with Denver at the bottom of 17 metro areas in a major new survey from McKinsey and Ipsos, provided first to Axios.
  • McKinsey surveyed 25,109 adults in March and April, 2,552 of whom are Black.

Context: The numbers should not come as a surprise in the Twin Cities, where we have the nation's second-widest gap between income for whites and Blacks.

  • 27% of Asians in the Twin Cities said their race negatively impacted their future job prospects. For Hispanics, that number is 19% and for whites it's 10%.
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
958
Followers
165
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mckinsey#Ipsos#Metro Areas#Hispanics#Whites#Black Twin Cities#The Twin Cities#Asians#Income#Blacks#Gap#American#Chart#Denver#Will Chase#Context
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas City, MOkkfi.org

How Has the Recycling Crisis Impacted Kansas City

John Fish Kurmann manages a Community Recycling Center, Green Events and Litter Abatement Programs for Bridging the Gap. Involved in recycling for 25+ years, he will follow up on Neil Seldman’s Forum (May 6, 2021) with a local perspective on the recycling crisis and how to help fix it.
Saint Paul, MNcbslocal.com

Growing The Twin Cities Tech Scene

Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown spoke with Clarence Bethea, the CEO of Upsie, about his startup and the $18 million investment the St. Paul company received (3:47). WCCO This Morning -- May 19, 2021.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
People

Tulsa's Mayor Apologizes for City’s 'Failure to Protect' Black Community in 1921 Race Massacre

The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, apologized on Monday for the city's role in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which is marking its 100th anniversary. The rioting killed 37 and left 35 city blocks burnt down and more than 800 injured. Historians believe around 300 Black residents may have actually been killed, after a violent mob of white residents ransacked the city's Greenwood District, a booming Black business community then known as "Black Wall Street."
Prospect, ORPosted by
Prospect Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Prospect

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Prospect: 1. Monitor; 2. Sous Chef; 3. Truck Driver; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Class A Local Dedicated Drivers Wanted - Up to $75K /yr; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Quick and Easy Daily Payments; 7. Dispatcher;
Twin Valley, MNPosted by
Twin Valley News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Twin Valley

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Twin Valley: 1. Retail Merchandiser; 2. Field Service Technician II; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,137 per week; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,900 per week; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $27.90/Hour - $8.5k Sign-On;
TrafficPosted by
Axios

Twin Cities freeway traffic nears pre-pandemic levels

Heading back to work after Memorial Day? The commute might remind you of the days of 2019. Driving the news: Traffic in the Twin Cities is back to within 10-15% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Afternoon traffic volumes are higher than mornings. Flashback: Freeway traffic...
Shaniko, ORPosted by
Shaniko Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Shaniko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Shaniko: 1. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Hiring This Week; 2. Experienced Technician; 3. Dental Assistant; 4. CNA 1 or CNA 2 Medical Surgical (Full Time Nights); 5. Assistant Nurse Manager; 6. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Interview Today; 7. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!;
Real EstatePosted by
Axios

Private Lake Minnetonka island home on market for $15M

The priciest home on the market in the Twin Cities sits on a private Lake Minnetonka island. The asking price is $15 million. The intrigue: The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Greenwood home is owned by Kam Talebi, the CEO of Kaskaid Hospitality, which operates Crave restaurants Brit's Pub, Union and BLVD. The...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Instacart eyes robots to replace many gig shoppers

Instacart is reportedly looking into using robots to replace many of its shoppers in order to cut down on labor costs. The company would keep some human labor for purchasing certain items like deli products but use robots to gather packaged goods such as cereal and cans of soup in automated fulfillment centers that the company would have to build around the country, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing internal company plans.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

The world has been dealing with a significant health crisis since the beginning of 2020. This has provided the American bear troll crowd numerous opportunities to pontificate about a likely long-lasting depression. If you bought into the theories being peddled by this crash-cult crowd (who, by the way, have been infecting the discourse of economics since the creation of social media and YouTube channels) then you would have believed that the second housing market bubble crash was imminent during 2020.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

More than half of all existing homes sold above asking price in May

The ongoing housing inventory crunch in the U.S. has forced numerous home buyers into bidding wars on the few available listings they can find, and as a result, more than half of all existing homes sold for above their list price in the four-week period ending May 23. That’s according...
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

Millions of vacant jobs add up to a massive wake-up call

The real reason American employers are facing a labor shortage has nothing to do with unemployment payments but everything to do with the Covid pandemic and what it revealed about a country that has spent decades mistreating, neglecting and radically underpaying its workers, says Jill Filipovic.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

U.S. Cities With the Most (and Fewest) Homes Selling Below Asking Price

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. It is no secret at this point that one of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a red-hot housing market. With more people at home, consumer spending in 2020 was down and savings rates were up, while the government pumped money into the economy with low interest rates and direct stimulus to American households. These conditions gave more people the means to save up for a home and brought a stampede of new would-be buyers into the housing market. But with many sellers staying out of the market, prices are at record highs and inventories at record lows.