Early pulmonary hypertension is a risk factor for bronchopulmonary dysplasia-associated late pulmonary hypertension in extremely preterm infants
This study evaluated whether early pulmonary hypertension (PH) in extremely preterm infants (EPIs) at 22–27 weeks of gestation detected clinically with echocardiography at 4–7 postnatal days (PND) is a risk factor for death before 36 weeks post-menstrual age (PMA) or late PH in moderate or severe (m/s) bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) (BPD-PH). We analyzed risk factors for death before 36 weeks PMA or BPD-PH. Among 247 EPIs enrolled, 74 (30.0%) had early PH. Twenty-one (28.4%) infants with early PH and 18 (10.4%) without early PH died before 36 weeks PMA; 14 (18.9%) infants with early PH and 9 (5.2%) without early PH had BPD-PH at 36–38 weeks PMA. Multivariate analysis revealed that early PH (adjusted odds ratio, 6.55; 95% confidence interval, 3.10–13.82, P < 0.05), clinical chorioamnionitis (2.50; 1.18–5.31), intraventricular hemorrhage (grade 3–4) (3.43; 1.26–9.37), and late sepsis (6.76; 3.20–14.28) independently increased the risk of development of death before 36 weeks PMA or BPD-PH. Subgroup analysis among m/s BPD patients revealed that early PH (4.50; 1.61–12.58) and prolonged invasive ventilator care (> 28 days) (4.91; 1.02–23.68) increased the risk for late PH independently. In conclusion, EPIs with early PH at 4–7 PND should be monitored for BPD-associated late PH development.