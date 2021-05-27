St. Paul's University Avenue aims to come back bigger after 2020's unrest

People returning to University Avenue for the first time since last fall will notice not just a corridor recovering from last summer's riots, but one that is getting all kinds of new investment.

Flashback: Last summer's unrest resulted in damage to 280 St. Paul businesses, with University Avenue and the Midway neighborhood at the heart of the destruction.

What's happened since: The We Love Midway fundraising campaign has given out or committed more than $1 million in grants to small businesses for repairs and reopening, said Chad Kulas, executive director of the Midway Chamber of Commerce.

Lloyd's Pharmacy, burned a year ago, is building a new store on Snelling Avenue.

Displaced local restaurants like Bolé Ethiopian Cuisine, Peking Garden and Thien's Cajun (now King Cajun) have reopened in new spots in the area.

Turf Club has concerts booked for early July. And its owner, First Avenue's Dayna Frank, talked about the night the club went up in flames on the Axios Re:Cap podcast yesterday.

🏗 What's next: University was a hot corridor for development before the unrest, and that momentum has not slowed.

Two buildings with 277 units are complete or nearly complete just west of Allianz Field.

220 units are under construction at the former U.S. Bank site at Raymond Avenue.

Another 243 units are underway at Fairview Avenue.

What they're saying: Kulas said the business community was emboldened to stick around after seeing money and support flow in from the community.

"Those business owners that saw their places burned down at first had to really think, 'Am I gonna do this again?' They could see the community has my back, and they want to be here for me. "

Yes, but: The biggest question mark about the corridor's recovery is the Midway Shopping Center just north of Allianz Field, which is controlled by Minnesota United FC owner Bill McGuire.