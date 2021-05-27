How do you center young Black voices in conversations about racism? One Twin Cities high school is trying

MPR and the AP report: “City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes. The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott’s proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city. The resolution would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.”