Minneapolis, MN

How do you center young Black voices in conversations about racism? One Twin Cities high school is trying

By Elizabeth Shockman
mprnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since George Floyd was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer a year ago Tuesday, Ezra Hudson, a junior at St. Louis Park High School, has become afraid to drive. “For me personally as a Black male, I feel like it’s been a lot of trauma this past year,” said Hudson, 16. “Just a lot of fear for my life and my brother’s life and my dad, all the extra conversations with my mom as I’m driving. I just got my driver’s license, so she’s worried about me now.”

www.mprnews.org
