Buying Cars

2021 Red Quartz Tintcoat Buick Enclave

militarynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Quartz Tintcoat 2021 Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $5700 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.

www.militarynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Cocoa Silver Metallic Buick Encore

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO W... Alloy Wheels READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...
CarsAutomobile

Driven! The Front-Drive 2021 Buick Encore GX 1.3T

If Jay-Z was seeking a Buick when he asked for an "encore" in his 2003 song of the same name, then the legendary Brooklyn-born rapper is in luck, because the American brand now sells two Encores: the subcompact Encore and the larger, but not quite compact, Encore GX. Yet despite the SUVs' shared monikers, the Encore GX is neither a trim nor a mechanical relative of the Encore.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Quartz Brown Metallic Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 37,917! LE 2.0 trim. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, QUARTZ BROWN METALLIC, Back-Up Camera, 4x4 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Cherry Red Tintcoat Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Bed Liner, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Tow Hitch, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II, LT TRAIL BOSS PREMIUM PACKAGE, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8. LT Trail Boss trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone...
Buying Carsnewmilfordspectrum.com

Drive: Buick's 2021 Envision Avenir checks all the luxury boxes

The Buick Envision is a compact sport-utility vehicle that someone had to build. It fills the substantial void between models like the Nissan Rogue and Ford Escape, and high-end SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Lexus NX. General Motors’ Buick division, with solid name recognition in the near-luxury segment, does the job effectively.
Buying Carssnntv.com

SUV SHOPPERS PLACE A HIGH DEMAND ON BUICK SUV SAFETY FEATURES

Borrowing from the sedan’s class fuel-consciousness and nimbleness around town, yet keeping almost the same spaciousness of the SUV, the crossover segment quickly rose among the top three cars in terms of sale numbers in the USA. The merging of advantages from two highly sought after car classes created a...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Crimson Red Tintcoat GMC Acadia

GREAT MILES 29,015! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Quad Seats, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Scarlet Ember Tintcoat Nissan Pathfinder

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 21,862! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, 4x4, [B09] RUNNING BOARDS, [P01] SL PREMIUM PACKAGE, Tow Hitch READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Buick Enclave Discount Cuts Price By 14 Percent In May 2021

A new Buick Enclave discount offers a cash allowance of up to $6,450 for 2021 models during May 2021. Meanwhile, 0 percent APR plus a $3,750 cash discount is also available for 2021 Enclave models. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand is offering 14 percent below MSRP for the crossover model.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick LaCrosse Avenir Gets New Business Variant In China

Exactly one year after the launch of the 2021 Buick LaCrosse in China, which boasts new features and a higher level of refinement, General Motors is introducing the 2022 model year of Buick’s flagship sedan with a noteworthy addition for the Asian country. The automaker created a new variant of the 2022 Buick LaCrosse Avenir with a more competitive price, focused on executive transportation companies.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1948 Buick Super Makes A Restomod Comeback

With big comfort, a 1940s style, and a modern powertrain, this 1948 Buick Super Restomod is a real attention getter. In the 1940s, Buick tapped into a segment in the automotive market that called for big, roomy comfort and fuel-efficient engine options. That call was answered by the Buick Super. Starting with the Roadmaster platform, Buick put an in-line engine under the hood and fitted the interior with all its best comfort options. While these options quickly made the model an American favorite at the time, by today’s standards these bulky outdated cars have little, outside a legendary style, going for them. However, when you take one of GM’s most infamous and customizable subframes from the 1970s fitted with one of the best GM engines of the early 1990s and mix that with the incredible style of the late 1940s, a legendary vehicle becomes even more legendary.
Buying CarsSouthwest Daily News

2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return. For example, this second-generation Envision, with its 52.7 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo room, provides 4.6 fewer cargo cubes than did its predecessor. On the other hand, the snappy, slope-roofed styling that contributes to that cargo-space loss is notably more attractive.
Buying Carscommunitynewspapers.com

Buick Encore GX Essence makes you hungry for the road

The Buick 2021 Encore GX Essence FWD is like home cooking. It is like comfort food. It hits the spot like nothing else can. That’s because it delivers in all the important ways, particularly in engine performance and technology, which brings this Buick staple into the new century with a bold design.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore GX Will Lose These Five Paint Colors

The upcoming 2022 Buick Encore GX will arrive as the third model year of the first-generation nameplate, once again slotting in between the compact Envision and subcompact Encore in Buick’s lineup. With the introduction of the 2022 Buick Encore GX, five colors will be deleted from the model’s exterior paint options list.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

Buick Enclave vs Chevrolet Traverse: Which Three-Row GM SUV is Right for You?

Yes, the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave are cast from the same mold but are not as similar as you would think. The sport utility segment has grown and evolved tremendously over the past two decades. What started off as little more than station wagons based on a truck chassis have become the most diverse and the most popular vehicle type in North America. Just about every automaker operating in the United States and Canada offers at least one SUV or crossover, including European exotic brands such as Porsche and Lamborghini. When companies that have always relied purely on performance cars begin making SUVs, it is clear that involvement in the segment is crucial on a global scale.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 White Diamond Tricoat Chevrolet Tahoe

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, 4x4, Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars...
Carsautobodynews.com

Chevy Corvette Production Halt to Continue Beyond June 1

And when we say hurdles, we mean production halts for various reasons, the latest of which was through the last week of May, due to supply issues not related to the global microchip shortage. It was initially reported production would resume June 1. According to Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins:. "Due...