5-LO-derived LTB4 plays a key role in MCP-1 expression in HMGB1-exposed VSMCs via a BLTR1 signaling axis

By Jong Min Choi, Seung Eun Baek, Ji On Kim, Eun Yeong Jeon, Eun Jeong Jang, Chi Dae Kim
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) plays an important role in initiating vascular inflammation; however, its cellular source in the injured vasculatures is unclear. Given the importance of high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) in tissue injury, we investigated the role of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) in MCP-1 production in response to HMGB1. In primary cultured rat aortic VSMCs stimulated with HMGB1, the expression of MCP-1 and 5-lipoxygenase (LO) was increased. The increased MCP-1 expression in HMGB1 (30 ng/ml)-stimulated cells was significantly attenuated in 5-LO-deficient cells as well as in cells treated with zileuton, a 5-LO inhibitor. Likewise, MCP-1 expression and production were also increased in cells stimulated with exogenous leukotriene B4 (LTB4), but not exogenous LTC4. LTB4-induced MCP-1 expression was attenuated in cells treated with U75302, a LTB4 receptor 1 (BLTR1) inhibitor as well as in BLTR1-deficient cells, but not in 5-LO-deficient cells. Moreover, HMGB1-induced MCP-1 expression was attenuated in BLTR1-deficient cells or by treatment with a BLTR1 inhibitor, but not other leukotriene receptor inhibitors. In contrast to MCP-1 expression in response to LTB4, the increased MCP-1 production in HMGB1-stimulated VSMC was markedly attenuated in 5-LO-deficient cells, indicating a pivotal role of LTB4-BLTR1 signaling in MCP-1 expression in VSMCs. Taken together, 5-LO-derived LTB4 plays a key role in MCP-1 expression in HMGB1-exposed VSMCs via BLTR1 signaling, suggesting the LTB4-BLTR1 signaling axis as a potential therapeutic target for vascular inflammation in the injured vasculatures.

