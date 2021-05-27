5-LO-derived LTB4 plays a key role in MCP-1 expression in HMGB1-exposed VSMCs via a BLTR1 signaling axis
Monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) plays an important role in initiating vascular inflammation; however, its cellular source in the injured vasculatures is unclear. Given the importance of high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) in tissue injury, we investigated the role of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) in MCP-1 production in response to HMGB1. In primary cultured rat aortic VSMCs stimulated with HMGB1, the expression of MCP-1 and 5-lipoxygenase (LO) was increased. The increased MCP-1 expression in HMGB1 (30 ng/ml)-stimulated cells was significantly attenuated in 5-LO-deficient cells as well as in cells treated with zileuton, a 5-LO inhibitor. Likewise, MCP-1 expression and production were also increased in cells stimulated with exogenous leukotriene B4 (LTB4), but not exogenous LTC4. LTB4-induced MCP-1 expression was attenuated in cells treated with U75302, a LTB4 receptor 1 (BLTR1) inhibitor as well as in BLTR1-deficient cells, but not in 5-LO-deficient cells. Moreover, HMGB1-induced MCP-1 expression was attenuated in BLTR1-deficient cells or by treatment with a BLTR1 inhibitor, but not other leukotriene receptor inhibitors. In contrast to MCP-1 expression in response to LTB4, the increased MCP-1 production in HMGB1-stimulated VSMC was markedly attenuated in 5-LO-deficient cells, indicating a pivotal role of LTB4-BLTR1 signaling in MCP-1 expression in VSMCs. Taken together, 5-LO-derived LTB4 plays a key role in MCP-1 expression in HMGB1-exposed VSMCs via BLTR1 signaling, suggesting the LTB4-BLTR1 signaling axis as a potential therapeutic target for vascular inflammation in the injured vasculatures.www.nature.com