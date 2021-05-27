Cancel
Internet

Facebook and Instagram give users option to hide likes

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
GMA – To see likes or not to see likes: the choice now lies in the hands of the social media user.

Facebook and Instagram are giving users the option to hide likes, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced exclusively Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

The new feature includes two settings — one that allows users to turn off likes when scrolling on the feed and another that allows users to turn off likes on their own posts.

“This idea actually came from the team,” Mosseri said on “GMA.” “The idea was to try to depressurize Instagram a little bit, to allow people to be able to focus more on the people that they care about and being inspired and worry a little bit less about how many likes they or other people are getting.”

“It’s important to us that people feel really good about the time they spend on the app and I believe that part of that is giving people tools to shape the experience in a way that’s best for them,” he said.

In July of 2019, Instagram announced that it would begin testing the hiding option on some posts, saying at the time it was doing so to allow users and their followers to be able to “focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get.”

During the testing period, some people, especially influencers, worried the feature could make their content less valuable.

Instagram said its new option allows users to tailor their social media experience to their specific preferences.

“I talked to a lot of creators about this … in general, it tends to fall into two camps,” said Mosseri. “The larger, more established creators tended to be much more supportive and even excited about the idea, but the newer ones, the smaller creators, who were looking to experiment and grow, were much more worried that it would make it more difficult for them to do what they do.”

“People felt very strongly one way or the other, which is why we thought it made the most sense to give people a choice,” he said.

