‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

Marvel’s Eternals trailer closes with a line speculating the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recommending the establishment won’t be looking to replace Iron Man. The Eternals trailer recommends the MCU can never replace Iron Man. Tony Stark was the hero who got the whole franchise begun back in 2008 with the release of the first Iron Man movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For numerous reasons, the project was unsafe at the time, but it demonstrated to be an enormous hit and made a difference by launching what has gotten to be the film industry’s greatest property. For over a decade, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man was the MCU’s poster boy and it is still one of its most prevalent figures two years after his departure in Avengers: Endgame.