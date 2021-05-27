Cancel
Arkansas State

Flash flooding possible tonight in South Arkansas

By magnoliareporter.com
magnoliareporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA linear complex of thunderstorms will become well organized Thursday night across the Middle Red River Valley of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the storm complex will pose a primary damaging wind threat with some bowing structures possible as it moves southeast into the Four State area by mid to late evening. It will expand farther south along the Interstate 20 corridor of east Texas and northwest Louisiana through the early morning hours on Friday.

Texas State
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State
Arkansas State
Oklahoma State
