Cancer

Effects of potent neutralizing antibodies from convalescent plasma in patients hospitalized for severe SARS-CoV-2 infection

By Arvind Gharbharan, Carlijn C. E. Jordans, Corine GeurtsvanKessel, Jan G. den Hollander, Faiz Karim, Femke P. N. Mollema, Janneke E. Stalenhoef – Schukken, Anthonius Dofferhoff, Inge Ludwig, Adrianus Koster, Robert-Jan Hassing, Jeannet C. Bos, Geert R. van Pottelberge, Imro N. Vlasveld, Heidi S. M. Ammerlaan, Jelle Miedema, Menno van der Eerden, Thijs J. Schrama, Grigorios Papageorgiou, Peter te Boekhorst, Francis H. Swaneveld, Yvonne M. Mueller, Marco W. J. Schreurs, Jeroen J. A. van Kampen, Barry Rockx, Nisreen M. A. Okba, Peter D. Katsikis, Marion P. G. Koopmans, Bart L. Haagmans, Casper Rokx, Bart J. A. Rijnders
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanneke E. Stalenhoef – Schukken ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1486-30455,. In a randomized clinical trial of 86 hospitalized COVID-19 patients comparing standard care to treatment with 300mL convalescent plasma containing high titers of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, no overall clinical benefit was observed. Using a comprehensive translational approach, we unravel the virological and immunological responses following treatment to disentangle which COVID-19 patients may benefit and should be the focus of future studies. Convalescent plasma is safe, does not improve survival, has no effect on the disease course, nor does plasma enhance viral clearance in the respiratory tract, influence SARS-CoV-2 antibody development or serum proinflammatory cytokines levels. Here, we show that the vast majority of patients already had potent neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at hospital admission and with comparable titers to carefully selected plasma donors. This resulted in the decision to terminate the trial prematurely. Treatment with convalescent plasma should be studied early in the disease course or at least preceding autologous humoral response development.

ScienceNature.com

The influence of body position on bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy measurements in young children

Bioelectrical impedance techniques are easy to use and portable tools for assessing body composition. While measurements vary according to standing vs supine position in adults, and fasting and bladder voiding have been proposed as additional important influences, these have not been assessed in young children. Therefore, the influence of position, fasting, and voiding on bioimpedance measurements was examined in children. Bioimpedance measurements (ImpediMed SFB7) were made in 50 children (3.38 years). Measurements were made when supine and twice when standing (immediately on standing and after four minutes). Impedance and body composition were compared between positions, and the effect of fasting and voiding was assessed. Impedance varied between positions, but body composition parameters other than fat mass (total body water, intra- and extra-cellular water, fat-free mass) differed by less than 5%. There were no differences according to time of last meal or void. Equations were developed to allow standing measurements of fat mass to be combined with supine measurements. In early childhood, it can be difficult to meet requirements for fasting, voiding, and lying supine prior to measurement. This study provides evidence to enable standing and supine bioimpedance measurements to be combined in cohorts of young children.
CancerNature.com

The implication of autoantibodies in early diagnosis and monitoring of plasmonic photothermal therapy in the treatment of feline mammary carcinoma

Feline mammary carcinoma (FMC) shows great similarities to human breast cancer in the cellular and molecular levels. So, in cats as in humans, the role of immune responses is indicated to detect and follow up the development of tumors. As a new breast cancer therapeutic approach, Plasmonic Photothermal Therapy (PPTT) is an effective localized treatment for canine and feline mammary-carcinoma. Its systemic effect has not been inquired yet and needs many studies to hypothesis how the PPTT eradicates tumor cells. In this study, it is the first time to detect (P53, PCNA, MUC-1, and C-MYC) feline autoantibodies (AAbs), study the relationship between PCNA AAbs and mammary-tumors, and investigate the effect of PPTT on the humoral immune response of cats with mammary-carcinoma through detection of AAbs level before, during, and after the treatment. The four-AAbs panel was evaluated in serum of normal and clinically diagnosed cats with mammary tumors using Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay. The panel showed 100% specificity and 93.7% sensitivity to mammary tumors. The panel was evaluated in PPTT monotherapy, mastectomy monotherapy, and combination therapy. PPTT monotherapy decreased AAbs level significantly while mastectomy monotherapy and combination therapy had a nonsignificant effect on AAbs level.
CancerNature.com

Serum alanine aminotransferase as an early marker of outcomes in patients receiving anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4 antibody

Immune-oncology (IO) drug therapy is effective against various types of cancer. Although several, potential, clinical predictive markers have been identified, none so far have proven reliable. Herein we evaluated changes in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), which is upregulated by the accumulation of activated CD8+T cells in the liver, as a potentially reliable predictive marker. We retrospectively analyzed 265 patients with advanced malignancies at three institutions between 2016 and 2019. The patients received IO drug therapy. We defined the ALT ratio (ALR) as the serum ALT value at baseline / the highest serum ALT during IO drug therapy, then determined whether the ALR correlated with the objective response rate or progression-free survival. The median follow-up was 3.1 months. We observed objective responses in 65 patients. The ALR ranged from 0.19 to 32.2 (median 1.5), and a significant ALR increase was observed in responders (p < 0.001). In receiver operating characteristic analysis, ALR = 1.55 had the highest sensitivity and specificity. The patients with ALR < 1.55 had a significantly poorer PFS than those with ALR ≥ 1.55. A high ALR was associated with a tumor response and good PFS in patients with advanced malignancies. The ALR based on activated cytotoxic T lymphocyte dynamics is therefore a reliable predictive marker.
CancerNature.com

A novel dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitor, MPT0G449, downregulates oncogenic pathways in human acute leukemia in vitro and in vivo

Acute leukemia is a highly heterogeneous disease; therefore, combination therapy is commonly used for patient treatment. Drug–drug interaction is a major concern of combined therapy; hence, dual/multi-target inhibitors have become a dominant approach for cancer drug development. HDACs and HSP90 are involved in the activation of various oncogenic signaling pathways, including PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK/STAT, and RAF/MEK/ERK, which are also highly enriched in acute leukemia gene expression profiles. Therefore, we suggest that dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitors could represent a novel therapeutic approach for acute leukemia. MPT0G449 is a dual effect inhibitor, and it showed cytotoxic effectiveness in acute leukemia cells. Molecular docking analysis indicated that MPT0G449 possessed dual HDAC and HSP90 inhibitory abilities. Furthermore, MPT0G449 induced G2 arrest and caspase-mediated cell apoptosis in acute leukemia cells. The oncogenic signaling molecules AKT, mTOR, STAT3, STAT5, MEK, and ERK were significantly downregulated after MPT0G449 treatment in HL-60 and MOLT-4 cells. In vivo xenograft models confirmed the antitumor activity and showed the upregulation of acetyl-histone H3 and HSP70, biomarkers of pan-HDAC and HSP90 inhibition, with MPT0G449 treatment. These findings suggest that the dual inhibition of HDAC and HSP90 can suppress the expression of oncogenic pathways in acute leukemia, and MPT0G449 represents a novel therapeutic for anticancer treatment.
GoogleNature.com

Polymer-free corticosteroid dimer implants for controlled and sustained drug delivery

Polymeric drug carriers are widely used for providing temporal and/or spatial control of drug delivery, with corticosteroids being one class of drugs that have benefitted from their use for the treatment of inflammatory-mediated conditions. However, these polymer-based systems often have limited drug-loading capacity, suboptimal release kinetics, and/or promote adverse inflammatory responses. This manuscript investigates and describes a strategy for achieving controlled delivery of corticosteroids, based on a discovery that low molecular weight corticosteroid dimers can be processed into drug delivery implant materials using a broad range of established fabrication methods, without the use of polymers or excipients. These implants undergo surface erosion, achieving tightly controlled and reproducible drug release kinetics in vitro. As an example, when used as ocular implants in rats, a dexamethasone dimer implant is shown to effectively inhibit inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide. In a rabbit model, dexamethasone dimer intravitreal implants demonstrate predictable pharmacokinetics and significantly extend drug release duration and efficacy (>6 months) compared to a leading commercial polymeric dexamethasone-releasing implant.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide insights into population structure and host specificity of Campylobacter jejuni

The zoonotic pathogen Campylobacter jejuni is among the leading causes of foodborne diseases worldwide. While C. jejuni colonises many wild animals and livestock, persistence mechanisms enabling the bacterium to adapt to host species' guts are not fully understood. In order to identify putative determinants influencing host preferences of distinct lineages, bootstrapping based on stratified random sampling combined with a k-mer-based genome-wide association was conducted on 490 genomes from diverse origins in Germany and Canada. We show a strong association of both the core and the accessory genome characteristics with distinct host animal species, indicating multiple adaptive trajectories defining the evolution of C. jejuni lifestyle preferences in different ecosystems. Here, we demonstrate that adaptation towards a specific host niche ecology is most likely a long evolutionary and multifactorial process, expressed by gene absence or presence and allele variations of core genes. Several host-specific allelic variants from different phylogenetic backgrounds, including dnaE, rpoB, ftsX or pycB play important roles for genome maintenance and metabolic pathways. Thus, variants of genes important for C. jejuni to cope with specific ecological niches or hosts may be useful markers for both surveillance and future pathogen intervention strategies.
ScienceNature.com

CBP/p300 HAT maintains the gene network critical for β cell identity and functional maturity

Loss of β cell identity and functional immaturity are thought to be involved in β cell failure in type 2 diabetes. CREB-binding protein (CBP) and its paralogue p300 act as multifunctional transcriptional co-activators and histone acetyltransferases (HAT) with extensive biological functions. However, whether the regulatory role of CBP/p300 in islet β cell function depends on the HAT activity remains uncertain. In this current study, A-485, a selective inhibitor of CBP/p300 HAT activity, greatly impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion from rat islets in vitro and in vivo. RNA-sequencing analysis showed a comprehensive downregulation of β cell and α cell identity genes in A-485-treated islets, without upregulation of dedifferentiation markers and derepression of disallowed genes. A-485 treatment decreased the expressions of genes involved in glucose sensing, not in glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. In the islets of prediabetic db/db mice, CBP/p300 displayed a significant decrease with key genes for β cell function. The deacetylation of histone H3K27 as well as the transcription factors Hnf1α and Foxo1 was involved in CBP/p300 HAT inactivation-repressed expressions of β cell identity and functional genes. These findings highlight the dominant role of CBP/p300 HAT in the maintenance of β cell identity by governing transcription network.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of first-in-class inhibitors of ASH1L histone methyltransferase with anti-leukemic activity

ASH1L histone methyltransferase plays a crucial role in the pathogenesis of different diseases, including acute leukemia. While ASH1L represents an attractive drug target, developing ASH1L inhibitors is challenging, as the catalytic SET domain adapts an inactive conformation with autoinhibitory loop blocking the access to the active site. Here, by applying fragment-based screening followed by medicinal chemistry and a structure-based design, we developed first-in-class small molecule inhibitors of the ASH1L SET domain. The crystal structures of ASH1L-inhibitor complexes reveal compound binding to the autoinhibitory loop region in the SET domain. When tested in MLL leukemia models, our lead compound, AS-99, blocks cell proliferation, induces apoptosis and differentiation, downregulates MLL fusion target genes, and reduces the leukemia burden in vivo. This work validates the ASH1L SET domain as a druggable target and provides a chemical probe to further study the biological functions of ASH1L as well as to develop therapeutic agents.
Women's HealthNature.com

Heart rate variability in late pregnancy: exploration of distinctive patterns in relation to maternal mental health

Exploration of photoplethysmography (PPG), a technique that can be translated to the clinic, has the potential to assess the autonomic nervous system (ANS) through heart rate variable (HRV) in pregnant individuals. This novel study explores the complexity of mental health of individuals in a clinical sample responding to a task in late pregnancy; finding those with several types of past or current anxiety disorders, greater trait anxiety, or greater exposure to childhood traumatic events had significantly different HRV findings from the others in the cohort. Lower high frequency (HF), a measure of parasympathetic activity, was found for women who met the criteria for the history of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) (p = 0.004) compared with women who did not meet the criteria for OCD, and for women exposed to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.006) compared with those exposed to four or less childhood traumatic events. Conversely higher low frequency (LF), a measure thought to be impacted by sympathetic system effects, and the LF/HF ratio was found for those meeting criteria for a panic disorder (p = 0.006), meeting criteria for social phobia (p = 0.002), had elevated trait anxiety (p = 0.006), or exposure to greater than five childhood traumatic events (p = 0.004). This study indicates further research is needed to understand the role of PPG and in assessing ANS functioning in late pregnancy. Study of the impact of lower parasympathetic functioning and higher sympathetic functioning separately and in conjunction at baseline and in relation to tasks during late pregnancy has the potential to identify individuals that require more support and direct intervention.
ScienceNature.com

A predictive in vitro risk assessment platform for pro-arrhythmic toxicity using human 3D cardiac microtissues

Cardiotoxicity of pharmaceutical drugs, industrial chemicals, and environmental toxicants can be severe, even life threatening, which necessitates a thorough evaluation of the human response to chemical compounds. Predicting risks for arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death accurately is critical for defining safety profiles. Currently available approaches have limitations including a focus on single select ion channels, the use of non-human species in vitro and in vivo, and limited direct physiological translation. We have advanced the robustness and reproducibility of in vitro platforms for assessing pro-arrhythmic cardiotoxicity using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes and human cardiac fibroblasts in 3-dimensional microtissues. Using automated algorithms and statistical analyses of eight comprehensive evaluation metrics of cardiac action potentials, we demonstrate that tissue-engineered human cardiac microtissues respond appropriately to physiological stimuli and effectively differentiate between high-risk and low-risk compounds exhibiting blockade of the hERG channel (E4031 and ranolazine, respectively). Further, we show that the environmental endocrine disrupting chemical bisphenol-A (BPA) causes acute and sensitive disruption of human action potentials in the nanomolar range. Thus, this novel human 3D in vitro pro-arrhythmic risk assessment platform addresses critical needs in cardiotoxicity testing for both environmental and pharmaceutical compounds and can be leveraged to establish safe human exposure levels.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
HealthNature.com

Differential effects of the blood pressure state on pulse rate variability and heart rate variability in critically ill patients

Heart rate variability (HRV) utilizes the electrocardiogram (ECG) and has been widely studied as a non-invasive indicator of cardiac autonomic activity. Pulse rate variability (PRV) utilizes photoplethysmography (PPG) and recently has been used as a surrogate for HRV. Several studies have found that PRV is not entirely valid as an estimation of HRV and that several physiological factors, including the pulse transit time (PTT) and blood pressure (BP) changes, may affect PRV differently than HRV. This study aimed to assess the relationship between PRV and HRV under different BP states: hypotension, normotension, and hypertension. Using the MIMIC III database, 5 min segments of PPG and ECG signals were used to extract PRV and HRV, respectively. Several time-domain, frequency-domain, and nonlinear indices were obtained from these signals. Bland–Altman analysis, correlation analysis, and Friedman rank sum tests were used to compare HRV and PRV in each state, and PRV and HRV indices were compared among BP states using Kruskal–Wallis tests. The findings indicated that there were differences between PRV and HRV, especially in short-term and nonlinear indices, and although PRV and HRV were altered in a similar manner when there was a change in BP, PRV seemed to be more sensitive to these changes.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of checkpoint kinase 1 potentiates anticancer activity of gemcitabine in bladder cancer cells

Checkpoint kinases (CHKs) are involved in the DNA damage response in many cancer cells. CHK inhibitors have been used in clinical trials in combination with chemotherapeutics; however, their effect against bladder cancer remains unclear. Here, we investigated the efficacy of combining gemcitabine with MK-8776, a novel CHK1 inhibitor, in four bladder cancer cell lines. The effects of gemcitabine and MK-8776 on cell viability, clonogenicity, cell cycle, and apoptosis were examined alongside in vivo efficacy using murine xenograft tumor models. Combined treatment inhibited the viability and colony formation of bladder cancer cells compared to either single treatment. Although gemcitabine (10 nM) alone increased the cell number in S-phase, it increased the cell number in sub-G1 phase when combined with MK-8776 (0.5 µM). Combined treatment enhanced cleaved poly[ADP-ribose]-polymerase expression alongside the number of annexin-V-positive cells, indicating the induction of apoptosis. In vivo, administration of gemcitabine and MK-8776 was well tolerated and suppressed tumor growth. Mechanistically, the combined treatment elevated γH2A.X and suppressed Rad51 expression. Our study demonstrates that MK-8776 and gemcitabine combined induces apoptosis and suppresses proliferation in bladder cancer cells by inhibiting CHKs and DNA repair. Therefore, CHK1 inhibition combined with gemcitabine may be a potential treatment for bladder cancer.
CancerNature.com

Pancreatic cancer epidemiology: understanding the role of lifestyle and inherited risk factors

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death worldwide and its global burden has more than doubled over the past 25 years. The highest incidence regions for pancreatic cancer include North America, Europe and Australia, and although much of this increase is due to ageing worldwide populations, there are key modifiable risk factors for pancreatic cancer such as cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes and alcohol intake. The prevalence of these risk factors is increasing in many global regions, resulting in increasing age-adjusted incidence rates for pancreatic cancer, but the relative contribution from these risk factors varies globally due to variation in the underlying prevalence and prevention strategies. Inherited genetic factors, although not directly modifiable, are an important component of pancreatic cancer risk, and include pathogenic variants in hereditary cancer genes, genes associated with hereditary pancreatitis, as well as common variants identified in genome-wide association studies. Identification of the genetic changes that underlie pancreatic cancer not only provides insight into the aetiology of this cancer but also provides an opportunity to guide early detection strategies. The goal of this Review is to provide an up-to-date overview of the established modifiable and inherited risk factors for pancreatic cancer.
GoogleNature.com

Low ventilatory responsiveness to transient hypoxia or breath-holding predicts fast marathon performance in healthy middle-aged and older men

The aim of this study was to test the utility of haemodynamic and autonomic variables (e.g. peripheral chemoreflex sensitivity [PCheS], blood pressure variability [BPV]) for the prediction of individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in older men. The post-competition vasodilation and sympathetic vasomotor tone predict the marathon performance in younger men, but their prognostic relevance in older men remains unknown. The peripheral chemoreflex restrains exercise-induced vasodilation via sympathetically-mediated mechanism, what makes it a plausible candidate for the individual performance marker. 23 men aged ≥ 50 year competing in the Wroclaw Marathon underwent an evaluation of: resting haemodynamic parameters, PCheS with two methods: transient hypoxia and breath-holding test (BHT), cardiac barosensitivity, heart rate variability (HRV) and BPV, plasma renin and aldosterone, VO2max in a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET). All tests were conducted twice: before and after the race, except for transient hypoxia and CPET which were performed once, before the race. Fast marathon performance and high VO2max were correlated with: low ventilatory responsiveness to hypoxia (r =  − 0.53, r = 0.67, respectively) and pre-race BHT (r =  − 0.47, r = 0.51, respectively), (1) greater SD of beat-to-beat SBP (all p < 0.05). Fast performance was related with an enhanced pre-race vascular response to BHT (r =  − 0.59, p = 0.005). The variables found by other studies to predict the marathon performance in younger men: post-competition vasodilation, sympathetic vasomotor tone (LF-BPV) and HRV were not associated with the individual performance in our population. The results suggest that PCheS (ventilatory response) predicts individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in men aged ≥ 50 yeat. Although cause-effect relationship including the role of peripheral chemoreceptors in restraining the post-competition vasodilation via the sympathetic vasoconstrictor outflow may be hypothesized to underline these findings, the lack of correlation between individual performance and both, the post-competition vasodilation and the sympathetic vasomotor tone argues against such explanation. Vascular responsiveness to breath-holding appears to be of certain value for predicting individual performance in this population, however.
ScienceNature.com

Increased expression of Protein S in eyes with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema

Protein S (PS) is a multifunctional glycoprotein that ameliorates the detrimental effects of diabetes mellitus (DM). The aim of this study was to evaluate the distribution of PS in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). This was a study of 50 eyes with DM (37 with DME, 6 with proliferative DR, and 7 with no DR) and 19 eyes without DM. The level of PS was measured by enzyme immunoassay and was compared between eyes with or without DM, with or without DME, and with severe DME (≥ 350 μm) or mild DME (< 350 μm). We also performed immunohistopathologic evaluations of post-mortem eyes and the cystoid lesions excised during surgery. The aqueous free PS was significantly higher with DM (7.9 ± 1.2 ng/ml, P < 0.01) than without DM (6.1 ± 0.7). The aqueous free PS was significantly elevated with DME (8.2 ± 1.2, P < 0.05) compared to proliferative DR (7.0 ± 1.0) and no DR (7.0 ± 0.7). Eyes with severe DME had significantly higher aqueous free PS than mild DME (8.5 ± 1.3 vs. 7.7 ± 1.0, P < 0.05). Immunohistochemistry showed PS in the outer plexiform layer of the retina and cystoid lesion. The higher expression of PS with DR and DME suggests that PS is involved in their pathogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

The lower respiratory tract microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19

COVID-19 infection may predispose to secondary bacterial infection which is associated with poor clinical outcome especially among critically ill patients. We aimed to characterize the lower respiratory tract bacterial microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients in comparison to COVID-19-negative patients. We performed a 16S rRNA profiling on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples collected between April and May 2020 from 24 COVID-19 critically ill subjects and 24 patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia. Lung microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19 was characterized by a different bacterial diversity (PERMANOVA on weighted and unweighted UniFrac Pr(> F) = 0.001) compared to COVID-19-negative patients with pneumonia. Pseudomonas alcaligenes, Clostridium hiranonis, Acinetobacter schindleri, Sphingobacterium spp., Acinetobacter spp. and Enterobacteriaceae, characterized lung microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients (LDA score > 2), while COVID-19-negative patients showed a higher abundance of lung commensal bacteria (Haemophilus influenzae, Veillonella dispar, Granulicatella spp., Porphyromonas spp., and Streptococcus spp.). The incidence rate (IR) of infections during COVID-19 pandemic showed a significant increase of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CR-Ab) infection. In conclusion, SARS-CoV-2 infection and antibiotic pressure may predispose critically ill patients to bacterial superinfection due to opportunistic multidrug resistant pathogens.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cumulative incidence and risk factors for radiation induced leukoencephalopathy in high grade glioma long term survivors

The incidence and risk factors associated with radiation-induced leukoencephalopathy (RIL) in long-term survivors of high-grade glioma (HGG) are still poorly investigated. We performed a retrospective research in our institutional database for patients with supratentorial HGG treated with focal radiotherapy, having a progression-free overall survival > 30 months and available germline DNA. We reviewed MRI scans for signs of leukoencephalopathy on T2/FLAIR sequences, and medical records for information on cerebrovascular risk factors and neurological symptoms. We investigated a panel of candidate single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) to assess genetic risk. Eighty-one HGG patients (18 grade IV and 63 grade III, 50M/31F) were included in the study. The median age at the time of radiotherapy was 48 years old (range 18–69). The median follow-up after the completion of radiotherapy was 79 months. A total of 44 patients (44/81, 54.3%) developed RIL during follow-up. Twenty-nine of the 44 patients developed consistent symptoms such as subcortical dementia (n = 28), gait disturbances (n = 12), and urinary incontinence (n = 9). The cumulative incidence of RIL was 21% at 12 months, 42% at 36 months, and 48% at 60 months. Age > 60 years, smoking, and the germline SNP rs2120825 (PPARg locus) were associated with an increased risk of RIL. Our study identified potential risk factors for the development of RIL (age, smoking, and the germline SNP rs2120825) and established the rationale for testing PPARg agonists in the prevention and management of late-delayed radiation-induced neurotoxicity.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
CancerNature.com

RNA mA reader YTHDF2 facilitates lung adenocarcinoma cell proliferation and metastasis by targeting the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. YTHDF2 is a reader of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) on RNA and plays a critical role in the initiation and propagation of myeloid leukemia; however, whether YTHDF2 controls the development of LUAD remains to be explored. Here, we found that YTHDF2 was significantly upregulated in LUAD compared with paracancerous normal tissues, and YTHDF2 knockdown drastically inhibited, while its overexpression promoted, cell growth, colony formation and migration of LUAD cells in vitro. In addition, YTHDF2 knockdown significantly inhibited tumorigenesis in a murine tumor xenograft model. Through the integrative analysis of RNA-seq, m6A-seq, CLIP-seq, and RIP-seq datasets, we identified a set of potential direct targets of YTHDF2 in LUAD, among which we confirmed AXIN1, which encodes a negative regulator of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling, as a direct target of YTHDF2. YTHDF2 promoted AXIN1 mRNA decay and subsequently activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Knockout of AXIN1 sufficiently rescued the inhibitory effect of YTHDF2 depletion on lung cancer cell proliferation, colony-formation, and migration. These results revealed YTHDF2 to be a contributor of LUAD development acting through the upregulation of the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling, which can be a potential therapeutic target for LUAD.