Potential of therapeutic bile acids in the treatment of neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia

By Henkjan J. Verkade, Anna Bertolini, Sanne de Wit, Elvira Mennillo, Eva Rettenmeier, André A. Weber, Rick Havinga, Petra Valášková, Jana Jašprová, Dicky Struik, Vincent W. Bloks, Shujuan Chen, Andrea B. Schreuder, Libor Vítek, Robert H. Tukey, Johan W. Jonker
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeonatal hyperbilirubinemia or jaundice is associated with kernicterus, resulting in permanent neurological damage or even death. Conventional phototherapy does not prevent hyperbilirubinemia or eliminate the need for exchange transfusion. Here we investigated the potential of therapeutic bile acids ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and obeticholic acid (OCA, 6-α-ethyl-CDCA), a farnesoid-X-receptor (FXR) agonist, as preventive treatment options for neonatal hyperbilirubinemia using the hUGT1*1 humanized mice and Ugt1a-deficient Gunn rats. Treatment of hUGT1*1 mice with UDCA or OCA at postnatal days 10–14 effectively decreased bilirubin in plasma (by 82% and 62%) and brain (by 72% and 69%), respectively. Mechanistically, our findings indicate that these effects are mediated through induction of protein levels of hUGT1A1 in the intestine, but not in liver. We further demonstrate that in Ugt1a-deficient Gunn rats, UDCA but not OCA significantly decreases plasma bilirubin, indicating that at least some of the hypobilirubinemic effects of UDCA are independent of UGT1A1. Finally, using the synthetic, non-bile acid, FXR-agonist GW4064, we show that some of these effects are mediated through direct or indirect activation of FXR. Together, our study shows that therapeutic bile acids UDCA and OCA effectively reduce both plasma and brain bilirubin, highlighting their potential in the treatment of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia.

#Acids#Neonates#Bile Acid#Clinical Development#Clinical Studies#Brain Development#Drug Development#Obeticholic Acid#Fxr#Ugt1a#Udca#Mechanistically#Ucb#Udp#Phototherapy#Fda#Ba#Cayman Chemicals#Charles University#Gartner
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Hypothermia is not therapeutic in a neonatal piglet model of inflammation-sensitized hypoxia–ischemia

Perinatal inflammation combined with hypoxia–ischemia (HI) exacerbates injury in the developing brain. Therapeutic hypothermia (HT) is standard care for neonatal encephalopathy; however, its benefit in inflammation-sensitized HI (IS-HI) is unknown. Methods. Twelve newborn piglets received a 2 µg/kg bolus and 1 µg/kg/h infusion over 52 h of Escherichia coli lipopolysaccharide (LPS). HI was...
ScienceNature.com

High CPAP vs. NIPPV in preterm neonates — A physiological cross-over study

To evaluate the physiological impact of high CPAP (≥9 cmH2O) vs. NIPPV at equivalent mean airway pressures. In this cross-over study, preterm neonates on high CPAP or NIPPV were placed on the alternate mode. After 30 min, left and right ventricular cardiac output and work of breathing indices were assessed, following which patients were placed back on the original mode and a similar procedure ensued.
ScienceScience Daily

SARS-CoV-2 RNA discovery unlocks new potential treatments

An international and multidisciplinary team led by researchers at the University of Oxford, University of Glasgow, and University of Heidelberg, has uncovered the interactions that SARS-CoV-2 RNA establishes with the host cell, many of which are fundamental for infection. These discoveries pave the way for the development of new therapeutic strategies for COVID-19 with broad-range antiviral potential.
ScienceNature.com

High-altitude population neonatal and maternal phenotypes associated with birthweight protection

States which reduce foetal oxygen delivery are associated with impaired intrauterine growth. Hypoxia results when barometric pressure falls with ascent to altitude, and with it the partial pressure of inspired oxygen (‘hypobaric hypoxia’). birthweight is reduced when native lowlanders gestate at such high altitude (HA)—an effect mitigated in native (millennia) HA populations. Studying HA populations offer a route to explore the mechanisms by which hypoxia impacts foetal growth.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
HealthNature.com

Genomic sequencing for the diagnosis of childhood mitochondrial disorders: a health economic evaluation

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The diagnostic and clinical benefits of genomic sequencing are being increasingly demonstrated across multiple rare genetic conditions. Despite the expanding clinical literature, there is a significant paucity of health economics evidence to inform the prioritization and implementation of genomic sequencing. This study aims to evaluate whether genomic sequencing for pediatric-onset mitochondrial disorders (MDs) is cost-effective and cost-beneficial relative to conventional care from an Australian healthcare system perspective. Two independent and complementary health economic modeling approaches were used. Approach 1 used a decision tree to model the costs and outcomes associated with genomic sequencing and conventional care. Approach 2 used a discrete-event simulation to incorporate heterogeneity in the condition and clinical practice. Deterministic and probabilistic sensitivity analyses were performed. Genomic sequencing was less costly and more effective compared with conventional care, saving AU$1997 (Approach 1) to AU$8823 (Approach 2) per child tested, while leading to an additional 11 (Approach 1) to 14 (Approach 2) definitive diagnoses per 100 children tested. The mean monetary value of the incremental benefits of genomic sequencing was estimated at AU$5890 (95% CI: AU$5730−$6046). Implementation of genomic sequencing for MDs in Australia could translate to an annual cost-saving of up to AU$0.7 million. Genomic sequencing is cost-saving relative to traditional investigative approaches, while enabling more diagnoses to be made in a timely manner, offering substantial personal benefits to children and their families. Our findings support the prioritization of genomic sequencing for children with MDs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
CancerNature.com

Adjuvant properties of IFN-γ and GM-CSF in the scFv6.C4 DNA vaccine against CEA-expressing tumors

Tumor-associated carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a natural target for vaccines against colorectal cancers. Our previous experience with a DNA vaccine with scFv6.C4, a CEA surrogate, showed a CEA-specific immune response with 40% of tumor-free mice after challenge with B16F10-CEA and 47% with MC38-CEA cells. These percentages increased to 63% after using FrC as an adjuvant. To further enhance the vaccine efficacy, we tested GM-CSF and IFNγ as adjuvants. C57BL/6J-CEA2682 mice were immunized 4 times with uP-PS/scFv6.C4, uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-IFNγ, or uP-PS/scFv6.C4 + uP-GMCSF. After one week, the mice were challenged with MC38-CEA, and tumor growth was monitored over 100 days. Immunization with scFv6.C4 and scFv6.C4 + GM-CSF resulted in a gradual increase in the anti-CEA antibody titer, while scFv6.C4 + IFNγ immunization led to a rapid and sustained increase in the titer. The addition of IFNγ also induced higher CD4 + and CD8 + responses. When challenged, almost 80% of the scFv6.C4 + IFNγ-vaccinated mice did not develop tumors, while the others had a significant tumor growth delay. The probability of being tumor-free was 2700% higher using scFv6.C4 + IFNγ than scFv6.C4. The addition of GM-CSF had no additional effect on tumor protection. DNA immunization with scFv6.C4 + IFNγ, but not GM-CSF, increased the antitumor effect via readily sustained specific humoral and cytotoxic responses to CEA.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
CancerNature.com

Quantitative proteomics identifies the core proteome of exosomes with syntenin-1 as the highest abundant protein and a putative universal biomarker

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles derived from the endosomal compartment that are potentially involved in intercellular communication. Here, we found that frequently used biomarkers of exosomes are heterogeneous, and do not exhibit universal utility across different cell types. To uncover ubiquitous and abundant proteins, we used an unbiased and quantitative proteomic approach based on super-stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (super-SILAC), coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry. In total, 1,212 proteins were quantified in the proteome of exosomes, irrespective of the cellular source or isolation method. A cohort of 22 proteins was universally enriched. Fifteen proteins were consistently depleted in the proteome of exosomes compared to cells. Among the enriched proteins, we identified biogenesis-related proteins, GTPases and membrane proteins, such as CD47 and ITGB1. The cohort of depleted proteins in exosomes was predominantly composed of nuclear proteins. We identified syntenin-1 as a consistently abundant protein in exosomes from different cellular origins. Syntenin-1 is also present in exosomes across different species and biofluids, highlighting its potential use as a putative universal biomarker of exosomes. Our study provides a comprehensive quantitative atlas of core proteins ubiquitous to exosomes that can serve as a resource for the scientific community.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
ScienceNature.com

Detecting acute bilirubin encephalopathy in neonates based on multimodal MRI with deep learning

Differentiating acute bilirubin encephalopathy (ABE) from non-ABE in neonates with hyperbilirubinemia (HB) from routine magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is extremely challenging since both conditions demonstrate similar T1 hyperintensities. To this end, we investigated whether the integration of multimodal MRI from routine clinical scans with deep-learning approaches could improve diagnostic performance.
CancerNature.com

The therapeutic potential of multiclonal tumoricidal T cells derived from tumor infiltrating lymphocyte-1derived iPS cells

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which include tumor-specific T lymphocytes with frequency, are used for adoptive cell transfer therapy (ACT) in clinical practice. The optimization of TIL preparation has been investigated to reduce the senescence and increase the abundance of TIL, as both the quality and quantity of the transferred cells have great influence on the outcome of TIL-based ACT (TIL-ACT). Considering the effects of cell reprogramming on senescence, we expected that the anti-tumor effect could be enhanced by TIL regeneration. To confirm this hypothesis, we established tumor-specific TIL-derived iPS cells (TIL-iPSC) with human colorectal cancer specimens. T cells differentiated from TIL-iPSC (TIL-iPS-T) retained not only intrinsic T cell functions and tumor specificity, but also exhibited improved proliferation capacity and additional killing activity. Moreover, less differentiated profiles and prolonged persistency were seen in TIL-iPS-T compared with primary cells. Our findings imply that iPSC technology has great potential for TIL-ACT.
CancerNature.com

CDCA2 protects against oxidative stress by promoting BRCA1–NRF2 signaling in hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients mostly suffer from poor survival outcomes. It is necessary to identify effective therapeutic targets to improve prognosis for HCC patients. Here, we report a new factor, CDCA2, in promoting HCC development. CDCA2 amplification is an independent risk factor for the recurrence and survival of HCC patients, which is positively correlated with elevated level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), high histological grade, large tumor size, advanced TNM stage, and poor prognosis for HCC patients. In HCC cells, CDCA2 promotes cell growth and inhibits apoptosis. Mechanistically, CDCA2’s transcription is activated through the binding of E2F2/E2F8 with its promoter. CDCA2 depletion contributes to the suppression of cell proliferation and induction of apoptosis due to reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated stress, which can be reversed by antioxidants N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and glutathione (GSH). Interestingly, we found that CDCA2 triggers the BRCA1–NRF2 cascade, which elevates antioxidant response and attenuates ROS levels. In response to oxidative stress, CDCA2 promotes BRCA1’s chromatin relocalization to NRF2, activating NRF2-driven downstream signaling (HO-1, TXNRD1, and NQO1), which then protects HCC cells against oxidative damage. In conclusion, our results reveal that CDCA2 is a prognostic biomarker for HCC patients, and present the E2F2/E2F8–CDCA2–BRCA1–NRF2–ROS signaling axis that have implications for HCC therapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

Ex vivo immune profiling in patient blood enables quantification of innate immune effector functions

The assessment of a patient’s immune function is critical in many clinical situations. In complex clinical immune dysfunction like sepsis, which results from a loss of immune homeostasis due to microbial infection, a plethora of pro- and anti-inflammatory stimuli may occur consecutively or simultaneously. Thus, any immunomodulatory therapy would require in-depth knowledge of an individual patient’s immune status at a given time. Whereas lab-based immune profiling often relies solely on quantification of cell numbers, we used an ex vivo whole-blood infection model in combination with biomathematical modeling to quantify functional parameters of innate immune cells in blood from patients undergoing cardiac surgery. These patients experience a well-characterized inflammatory insult, which results in mitigation of the pathogen-specific response patterns towards Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans that are characteristic of healthy people and our patients at baseline. This not only interferes with the elimination of these pathogens from blood, but also selectively augments the escape of C. albicans from phagocytosis. In summary, our model could serve as a valuable functional immune assay for recording and evaluating innate responses to infection.
CancerNature.com

Hallmarks of T cell aging

The aged adaptive immune system is characterized by progressive dysfunction as well as increased autoimmunity. This decline is responsible for elevated susceptibility to infection and cancer, as well as decreased vaccination efficacy. Recent evidence indicates that CD4+ T cell–intrinsic alteratins contribute to chronic inflammation and are sufficient to accelerate an organism-wide aging phenotype, supporting the idea that T cell aging plays a major role in body-wide deterioration. In this Review, we propose ten molecular hallmarks to represent common denominators of T cell aging. These hallmarks are grouped into four primary hallmarks (thymic involution, mitochondrial dysfunction, genetic and epigenetic alterations, and loss of proteostasis) and four secondary hallmarks (reduction of the TCR repertoire, naive–memory imbalance, T cell senescence, and lack of effector plasticity), and together they explain the manifestation of the two integrative hallmarks (immunodeficiency and inflammaging). A major challenge now is weighing the relative impact of these hallmarks on T cell aging and understanding their interconnections, with the final goal of defining molecular targets for interventions in the aging process.
GoogleNature.com

Effects of acyl-coenzyme A binding protein (ACBP)/diazepam-binding inhibitor (DBI) on body mass index

In mice, the plasma concentrations of the appetite-stimulatory and autophagy-inhibitory factor acyl-coenzyme A binding protein (ACBP, also called diazepam-binding inhibitor, DBI) acutely increase in response to starvation, but also do so upon chronic overnutrition leading to obesity. Here, we show that knockout of Acbp/Dbi in adipose tissue is sufficient to prevent high-fat diet-induced weight gain in mice. We investigated ACBP/DBI plasma concentrations in several patient cohorts to discover a similar dual pattern of regulation. In relatively healthy subjects, ACBP/DBI concentrations independently correlated with body mass index (BMI) and age. The association between ACBP/DBI and BMI was lost in subjects that underwent major weight gain in the subsequent 3–9 years, as well as in advanced cancer patients. Voluntary fasting, undernutrition in the context of advanced cancer, as well as chemotherapy were associated with an increase in circulating ACBP/DBI levels. Altogether, these results support the conclusion that ACBP/DBI may play an important role in body mass homeostasis as well as in its failure.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association identifies the first risk loci for psychosis in Alzheimer disease

NIA-LOAD Family Based Study Consortium, Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC),. Psychotic symptoms, defined as the occurrence of delusions or hallucinations, are frequent in Alzheimer disease (AD with psychosis, AD + P). AD + P affects ~50% of individuals with AD, identifies a subgroup with poor outcomes, and is associated with a greater degree of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms, compared to subjects without psychosis (AD − P). Although the estimated heritability of AD + P is 61%, genetic sources of risk are unknown. We report a genome-wide meta-analysis of 12,317 AD subjects, 5445 AD + P. Results showed common genetic variation accounted for a significant portion of heritability. Two loci, one in ENPP6 (rs9994623, O.R. (95%CI) 1.16 (1.10, 1.22), p = 1.26 × 10−8) and one spanning the 3′-UTR of an alternatively spliced transcript of SUMF1 (rs201109606, O.R. 0.65 (0.56–0.76), p = 3.24 × 10−8), had genome-wide significant associations with AD + P. Gene-based analysis identified a significant association with APOE, due to the APOE risk haplotype ε4. AD + P demonstrated negative genetic correlations with cognitive and educational attainment and positive genetic correlation with depressive symptoms. We previously observed a negative genetic correlation with schizophrenia; instead, we now found a stronger negative correlation with the related phenotype of bipolar disorder. Analysis of polygenic risk scores supported this genetic correlation and documented a positive genetic correlation with risk variation for AD, beyond the effect of ε4. We also document a small set of SNPs likely to affect risk for AD + P and AD or schizophrenia. These findings provide the first unbiased identification of the association of psychosis in AD with common genetic variation and provide insights into its genetic architecture.
CancerNature.com

Interrogation of novel CDK2/9 inhibitor fadraciclib (CYC065) as a potential therapeutic approach for AML

Over the last 50 years, there has been a steady improvement in the treatment outcome of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). However, median survival in the elderly is still poor due to intolerance to intensive chemotherapy and higher numbers of patients with adverse cytogenetics. Fadraciclib (CYC065), a novel cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/9 inhibitor, has preclinical efficacy in AML. In AML cell lines, myeloid cell leukemia 1 (MCL-1) was downregulated following treatment with fadraciclib, resulting in a rapid induction of apoptosis. In addition, RNA polymerase II (RNAPII)-driven transcription was suppressed, rendering a global gene suppression. Rapid induction of apoptosis was observed in primary AML cells after treatment with fadraciclib for 6–8 h. Twenty-four hours continuous treatment further increased efficacy of fadraciclib. Although preliminary results showed that AML cell lines harboring KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2A-r) are more sensitive to fadraciclib, we found that the drug can induce apoptosis and decrease MCL-1 expression in primary AML cells, regardless of KMT2A status. Importantly, the diversity of genetic mutations observed in primary AML patient samples was associated with variable response to fadraciclib, confirming the need for patient stratification to enable a more effective and personalized treatment approach. Synergistic activity was demonstrated when fadraciclib was combined with the BCL-2 inhibitor venetoclax, or the conventional chemotherapy agents, cytarabine, or azacitidine, with the combination of fadraciclib and azacitidine having the most favorable therapeutic window. In summary, these results highlight the potential of fadraciclib as a novel therapeutic approach for AML.