Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Tribute of Gratitude to God for Anna B. T. Mitchell

By Diane Mitchell Henry, Contributing Writer
lasentinel.net
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSunday, May 9, 2021, marked the first Mother’s Day celebration to embrace the essence of the spirit of my mother, Anna Belle Troy Mitchell, spirit her transition on December 23, 2020 (five months shy of her 93rd birthday, May 2, 2021). After my mother’s passing, I found myself reminiscing about our mother-daughter relationship and the various seasons, engagements, pursuits, experiences, and the likes we encountered. Remembering the combination of relentless and peaceful days, I am mindful of always remaining the “child” irrespective of age. My mother was often adamant about reiterating that she was the “mother” and would say, “I had you; you did not have me.”

lasentinel.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#God#Race#Engagements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Counting My Grains of Gratitude

These are indeed tough times for most across the world. Especially, where I live. But I have decided not to bring that up here because I want nothing more than sharing positive vibes. Every day feels like a mountain to climb and that simply reflects how important it is to pamper your mental health. So, the one thing I do, in getting through all the negative qi around me, is Gratitude.
Religionmaxlucado.com

Invite God to Be God

The faith-filled prayer is a prayer of admonishment. The prayer of faith invites God to be God, to be sovereign over a tumultuous time. Dennis McDonald models this type of admonishment. He was our church’s hospital chaplain for many years. I was always struck by the transformation that came over him as he began to minister. When he entered the hospital room, he went straight to work.
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Deeper Gratitude for the Bully Within :)

A few months ago on a Sunday, I made a pot of soup, forgot to turn the burner off and went out the door, oblivious of the disruption that was to transpire. I missed the noise, confusion, building being evacuated, door busted down. . . and arrived to no one in the hallways, a stinky apartment, and a black pot on my balcony.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Living In Gratitude

Living with gratitude isn’t easy. In fact, at times it can be very challenging. Leaders tend to be under the microscope from employees, customers, vendors, and in some cases, the public at large. It is human nature for us to occasionally be angry or upset because of a personal crisis or an employee’s bad decision. However, when we are in that negative place, we can’t be grateful. In order to be at our best as leaders, we have to have an intentional mindset of living in gratitude. Before making quick decisions that form an outcome, great leaders will tend to be reflective rather than impulsive. They will be proactive with the decision process rather than reactive. They will generally leverage the historical experiences of their teams to create solutions rather than depend on one data point.
HealthGreatist

Practicing Gratitude with Migraine: My Story

How on earth do you practice gratitude when you live with a chronic condition like migraine? I found myself asking this question many times, especially at the beginning of my disease journey. I was a fun-loving, newly married 30-year-old when, seemingly out of nowhere, I began having severe episodes of vertigo and dizziness.
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Is Speaking in Tongues?

The theological debate of speaking in tongues has been around longer than you and I have been on God’s beautiful planet that he created for us. What makes this spiritual gift from God so fascinating is all the unknowns that surround it or as the Apostle Paul calls it “mysteries by the Spirit.“ New Christians and old Christians alike usually ask the same questions when it comes to discussing speaking in tongues.
Religionsgaumc.org

July 4 lesson: Attitude of Gratitude

Lesson Scripture: Leviticus 13:45-46; Luke 17:11-19 The theme for this week’s lesson is “Attitude of Gratitude.” The theme for this first unit of the quarter has been “Jesus Teaches About Faith.” The theme for the whole summer quarter is “Confident Hope.” I remind us of these three themes because so much can be gained by looking at the interrelationship of gratitude, faith, and hope. Ponder gratitude as seen through the lens of faith and hope. Ponder faith and hope as seen through the lens of gratitude.
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Gratitude: Stepping closer to God

In an engaging session led by Fiona Biggs and Anju Vishie, the youth from the Kristus Aman Youth Ministry (KAYM) and John Paul II Teens Ministry (JPII Teens Ministry) had a night filled with laughter and understanding at their joint gathering on the last Saturday of May. In an engaging...
Galveston, TXdetroitcatholic.com

With gratitude for African-American Catholics

Last month, communities across the state commemorated the events of June 19, 1865 — Juneteenth — when Union Major General Gordon Granger and 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, the furthest outpost of the Confederacy. There Major General Granger announced General Order No. 3, which proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas.
Religionyouversion.com

Thank God for Godly Men

To the dads who cared during hard times, and cheered for us in the good ones…. To the men who showed us what it means to work hard and show up consistently…. To the father figures who offered us timely advice and practical support…. To the men who continue to...
Religion1517.org

The First Beatitude: Blessed Are the Poor in Spirit

“Poverty of spirit” is not an ethical value we strive for. It is an act of God’s mercy spoken to the deepest recesses of our soul when it’s overwhelmed by God’s grace. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt 5:3). Jesus’ blessing of...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

God Is There

If God will be with me and watch over me . . . then the Lord will be my God. Genesis 28:20–21 Aubrey bought a fleece-lined coat for her aging father, but he died before he could wear it. So she tucked a note of encouragement with a $20 bill into the pocket and donated the jacket to charity.
Societyiampurpledawn.com

Gratitude for Creation on the Summer Solstice

Today we celebrate the Summer Solstice and recognize it as the time when the sun is at its northernmost point from the equator, the day with the most daylight in the northern hemisphere. The Solstice has traditionally been a time of rejoicing and the celebration of the fertility of the...
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Being grateful even with wet shoes

Of all the things we would think to be grateful to God for, I rather suspect that wet shoes would be pretty far down on the list. And yet …. The wreck was horrific. It made national news, eighteen vehicles were involved, there were multiple deaths, traffic was stopped for half a day on both sides of the interstate. It seems to have started simply with a heavy downpour of rain, and one vehicle hydroplaning into another. It was one of the heart-breaking, gut-wrenching, terrible accidents that move people from all walks of life to stop for a few moments and pray for everyone involved and for the families who are now experiencing loss that simply cannot be fathomed.
AnimalsDothan Eagle

Words of Hope: The hawk and the dove

A couple of seconds. That is how long it took me to write those words. I woke up today thinking about how life can change, life can end and life can begin in that short amount of time. Whether by accident or decision, the future is unpredictable. Then, I began...
Musicwnypapers.com

For The Fatherless return with autobiographical 'Poetry'

Husband/wife duo’s long-awaited new EP available July 16. Acclaimed husband/wife singer-songwriters and worship leaders For The Fatherless return July 16 with “Poetry,” an autobiographical four-song set hallmarked by vulnerability and hope. Co-penned by the duo’s Brian and Christa Yak and brimming with vibrant pop production from Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Gabby Barrett) and Austin Cannon, the EP “celebrates God’s faithfulness in every season,” they said.
ReligionWorship Matters

A Father’s Day Pastoral Prayer

This past Sunday at my church I had the privilege of leading the church in our pastoral prayer. Before we planted Sovereign Grace Church of Louisville almost 9 years ago, I had never been a part of a church whose Sunday meeting included a pastoral prayer. It wasn’t long before we realized how much we had been missing.
Religionthecamarilloacorn.com

Roots of Faith

Some days our spiritual walk seems like it has detoured from God. We feel dead inside. And so did the people of Israel. The Babylonians had attacked Judah, set up a puppet king and deported the real king, the royal family and upper-class citizens. Among those taken into exile was the prophet Ezekiel.