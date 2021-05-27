Tribute of Gratitude to God for Anna B. T. Mitchell
Sunday, May 9, 2021, marked the first Mother’s Day celebration to embrace the essence of the spirit of my mother, Anna Belle Troy Mitchell, spirit her transition on December 23, 2020 (five months shy of her 93rd birthday, May 2, 2021). After my mother’s passing, I found myself reminiscing about our mother-daughter relationship and the various seasons, engagements, pursuits, experiences, and the likes we encountered. Remembering the combination of relentless and peaceful days, I am mindful of always remaining the “child” irrespective of age. My mother was often adamant about reiterating that she was the “mother” and would say, “I had you; you did not have me.”lasentinel.net