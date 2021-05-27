Tribute of Gratitude to God for Anna B. T. Mitchell

Living with gratitude isn’t easy. In fact, at times it can be very challenging. Leaders tend to be under the microscope from employees, customers, vendors, and in some cases, the public at large. It is human nature for us to occasionally be angry or upset because of a personal crisis or an employee’s bad decision. However, when we are in that negative place, we can’t be grateful. In order to be at our best as leaders, we have to have an intentional mindset of living in gratitude. Before making quick decisions that form an outcome, great leaders will tend to be reflective rather than impulsive. They will be proactive with the decision process rather than reactive. They will generally leverage the historical experiences of their teams to create solutions rather than depend on one data point.