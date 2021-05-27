Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Puma, Nickelodeon team up for ‘Rugrats’ collection

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1si1_0aD9RvdW00

GMA – Puma and Nickelodeon are teaming up for a collection that will have ’90s kids remembering the good old days.

The iconic brands are officially launching an apparel and footwear collection inspired by the hit cartoon show “Rugrats” on June 4.

The collection is in honor of the beloved series’ 30th anniversary and will feature a seven-piece line of styles that can be worn by children and adults.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHwWP_0aD9RvdW00
Credit: Puma

The collection will retail between $40 and $100 and is comprised of T-shirts, shorts and hoodies adorned with PUMA logos as well as all-star characters such as Reptar and the Pickles’ family dog, Spike.

Apparel will primarily be sold in adult sizing, GMA reported.

The lineup also includes three footwear styles including the PUMA Hoops Court Rider x Rugrats (adult sizing only), the Future Rider x Rugrats (kids sizing only) and the PUMA classic Suede x Rugrats (kids sizing only).

The designs are nod to the ’90s with colors and patterns reminiscent of “Rugrats” characters.

You can snag your faves from the collection starting next on PUMA’s website as well as online. It will also be available to shop at through Foot Locker.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Designs#Cartoon Characters#Iconic Designs#Gma#Reptar#Puma Hoops Court#Puma Logos#Collection#Apparel#Styles#Hoodies#Brands#All Star Characters#Shorts#Feature#T Shirts#Kids#Nod#Online#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Minoritiesgopride.com

Funko teams with It Gets Better Project for Pride Pop! collectibles

Funko and Disney are teaming up as a benefit for an LGBT youth organization, It Gets Better Project. Officially licensed Disney characters—classics like Mickey and Minnie, Pixar faves Stitch and Wall-E, Marvel's Deadpool, Star Wars' BB-8 and Stormtrooper, and Bob's Burgers' Tina Belcher—will get the Pop! treatment. Funko Pop! merchandise...
Designers & CollectionsBusiness Insider

Foot Locker and Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Exclusive Capsule Collection

New Creative Director debuts custom capsule collection with 'No More Next' virtual festival. TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Foot Locker is excited to announce the launch of a basketball-inspired capsule collection designed by the new Creative Director of their women's business, Melody Ehsani. This is the first of several capsule collections slated to drop this year. In celebration of the launch, Foot Locker will host a virtual festival entitled "No More Next," inviting fans to take part in a unique digital experience featuring interactive conversations and product sweepstakes.
Businessanimationxpress.com

Dream11 and Puma team up to create unique athleisure merchandise collection

Two powerhouses of the sporting world, fantasy sports platform Dream11 and global sports brand Puma, have partnered up to create a unique, exciting and exclusive athleisure collection in India that will include t-shirts, flip flops, caps and other attire. The idea behind the collection was originally for it to be...
Beauty & Fashionlicenseglobal.com

JD Sports Teams with ‘Love Island’ for Athletics Collection

The ITV2 reality show, “Love Island” has recently brought its stars together to announce a new collaboration with official activewear partner JD Sports via social media. The collection brings a range of athletics brands worn by the stars themselves together in one place. The show’s own in-house gym will be...
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

Lady Gaga and Versace Team Up for a Stunning Capsule Collection

Lady Gaga may love many labels, but she’s always had a special place in her heart for Versace. In previous years she’s expressed her affinity for the brand by wearing custom looks during her 2017 Super Bowl performance, appearing in the Spring 2014 collection ads, and dedicating a track on ArtPop to Donatella. But today Gaga announced her most meaningful Versace collaboration to date. To celebrate Pride and the tenth anniversary of Born This Way, Gaga and Donatella teamed up for a capsule collection benefiting the Born This Way Foundation, the singer’s charity dedicated to mental health support for young people, particularly LGBTQIA youth.
TennisPosted by
defpen

Venus Williams Partners With K-Swiss For The ‘Glow Up’ Collection

Tennis legend Venus Williams has partnered with K-Swiss to launch the “Glow Up” collection. Through the partnership, Williams will curate a line of leggings, shorts, jackets, and hoodies. “EleVen by Venus is excited to be collaborating with K-Swiss again on a new, unique capsule collection,” Williams told Footwear News. “K-Swiss...
World90min.com

Puma launch Brazil-themed collection inspired by Neymar

Puma have launched the NJR Brazil collection inspired by Neymar, featuring the Future Z 1.1 NJR boot, ahead of this summer’s Copa America tournament. The whole NJR Brazil collection draws from Neymar’s heritage and his love for Brazil, creating vibrant patterns and designs in yellow, green and blue. The custom...
Entertainmenticonvsicon.com

Celebrate 30 Years of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats With “Search for The Losted Toys” From The Escape Game!

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats, The Escape Game and ViacomCBS have teamed up to create a limited-edition escape room to honor the iconic, fan-favorite television show. “Search for The Losted Toys” will appeal to the now adult fans of Rugrats and use the show’s beloved characters, unique storytelling methods and visual style to create an immersive experience to remind nostalgic players why they fell in love with these babies three decades ago. Rugrats enthusiasts will be able to access the experience both in-person at The Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, as well as virtually worldwide from June 18 through January 2, 2022.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

sacai and TOMO KOIZUMI Team up for a Ruffled Capsule Collection

Chitose Abe‘s sacai and Tomo Koizumi‘s eponymous brand, TOMO KOIZUMI, have linked up for a summer capsule collection that spotlights Koizumi’s signature ruffles, and marks the first collaboration between the two. Koizumi is a Tokyo-based designer who is a split-recipient of the LVMH Prize 2020 — a decision to equally...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Few fashion house’s visuals are as instantly recognizable as Missoni’s. Their rainbow-hued zig-zags and fiammato patterns have had the impact of ante-litteram logos since the ’60s, when Rosita and the late Tai Missoni launched the label. The charismatic founders imbued the brand with a natural artistic sense, a flair for innovation, and free-spirited originality, intertwined with genuine family values. The Missonis have been running their company since the beginning, with Angela at the helm as creative director from 1996.
Home & Gardenhometextilestoday.com

Jaipur Living teams up with Kevin O’Brien for two new collections

ACWORTH, Ga. — Global rug and textiles furnishings company Jaipur Living has partnered with textile designer Kevin O’Brien on two new rug collections. “This collaboration came together beautifully. We were working on some exciting new concepts for Jaipur Living and immediately thought of Kevin,” said Steve Sorrow, Jaipur Living vice president of product design and development. “His design aesthetic was perfect with our new innovative constructions. We quickly decided to explore together knowing his specialty is burn out silk and stunning, versatile designs.”
Designers & Collectionslicenseglobal.com

Adidas, LEGO Zip Up VIDIYO Apparel Collab

Created to reflect the creativity of the LEGO VIDIYO play experience, the new range of Adidas x VIDIYO kids apparel marks the multi-year partnership between the two brands. The latest collection has taken the distinctive visual signature of the VIDIYO brand and created jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, pants, shorts, tracksuits, hats, socks and sneakers.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the PUMA x KidSuper Studios Collection Here

We love an old-meets-new moment, and few have stood out as boldly in recent memory as PUMA x KidSuper Studios. The unlikely partnership reached its second chapter on May 28 with an offering that embodies both the classic appeal of PUMA and the striking prints and playful mindset of KidSuper Studios.
Carsthemanual.com

Airstream Teams Up with Pottery Barn on a Second Capsule Collection

Americans can’t get enough of RV’ing right now. More of us are camping and road-tripping now than at any other time in history. If you’re part of the club, you’ve no doubt figured out the essentials you need for every RV road trip. But maybe it’s time to upgrade the look of your travel trailer. The latest capsule collection from Airstream and furniture brand Pottery Barn has the perfect (mobile) home décor for giving your home away from home a handsome makeover.
Beauty & Fashionnicekicks.com

Haribo & PUMA Line Up A Sweet Two Pack Collaboration

Haribo and PUMA have a sweet collection releasing later this month. The collaboration between the popular candies and sportswear giant pays homage to Haribo’s two popular treats. First up is the PUMA CA Pro, which offers an all-white build. Hints of red and gold are added to the pair highlighting...
New York City, NYPosted by
geekspin

Puma’s Pride Collection with Cara Delevingne is selling out fast

Puma and LGBTQIA+ activist Cara Delevingne have teamed up once again for a new footwear and clothing collection for this year’s Pride Month. Called Forever Free Pride Collection, the fast-selling unisex collab includes Pride-inspired sneakers, training shoes, and slides, as well as various apparel like tees, tank tops, shorts, leggings, hoodies, and bodysuits. A fanny pack with rainbow-colored designs is also included in the collection.