Norfolk Naval Shipyard Spotlight: David Stevens

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Non-Nuclear Temporary Services (Code 990) Electrician David Stevens is a self-described “pipeventrician.”. That label captures all Stevens and his team in Code 990 are responsible for providing electrical, air, water, and ventilation services for many NNSY Shops, Ship’s Force, and contractors. In alignment with the One Team mindset at NNSY, Stevens’s job is all about teamwork. “We essentially make sure that everyone has what is necessary to complete the jobs they are working on-time and under budget,” he said. “That can be achieved by teamwork and by working as one.”

United States Navymilitarynews.com

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Culture Change Team introduces long range plan

To uphold Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) mission to repair, modernize, and inactivate the Navy’s warships and training platforms, it takes skillful workforce with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, viewpoints, upbringings, and skills to get the job done right. As part of the Strategic Framework, Culture has become a foundational block that to ensure the success of the shipyard and team – defined as an environment where people feel included and valued to do their best each and every day.
Charitiesmilitarynews.com

Naval Station Norfolk gives to Fisher House Foundation

The First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) at Naval Station Norfolk hosted a donation collection during the month of May for the Fisher House Foundation. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes for active duty military and veteran families where they can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. It was founded in 1990 and is an international foundation, usually located near large hospitals.
Festivalmilitarynews.com

Norfolk Naval Shipyard joins City of Portsmouth for its annual Memorial Day event

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) collaborated with the City of Portsmouth for its Memorial Day event honoring the fallen, May 31. As one of the oldest Memorial Day events in the country, this year’s was meant to be the City of Portsmouth’s 137th Annual Memorial Day Parade; however, with COVID-19 precautions still being observed, the city chose to once again downsize the event to ensure the safety of those in attendance.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Timelapse: Navy Submarine Topeka Docks at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

USS Topeka (SSN 754) and the caisson successfully dock in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's Dry Dock #2. A double-docking requires precise coordination and flawless execution to ensure the safety of both vessels is maintained throughout the complex evolution. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Urena)
Economymilitarynews.com

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Continuous Process Improvement, Innovation Pillar Team looks to the future of America’s Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.
Thurmont, MDthecatoctinbanner.com

Veteran Spotlight

The mission of the “Silent Service” is to “Seek, Find, and Destroy.”. Raymond Lloyd, from near Ladiesburg, lived that mission during WWII. He started in humble beginnings, born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Mary Catherine Neller Lloyd in 1921. He was the oldest of three children. His father was a machinist, but during the Great Depression, he found little work. Mary Catherine slaved at a clothing manufacturing plant, sometimes returning home in tears as the work was so hard. The family ate a lot of hominy and mush. Raymond was often sent to the store with an empty jar to get filled with dark molasses for five cents rather than the six-cents lighter variety. Sometimes, the family lacked the money to pay the electric bill and their power was cut off. They made money nipping green beans for the canning factory. They would get several large bags of beans and sit in the yard, nipping off the ends. Mary Catherine bought lots of oatmeal, as the boxes had dishes in the bottom and she prized those. In those days, Hanover had no sewage system and everyone had outhouses! There were no buses to take students to school. So, when the snow was deep, Raymond’s mother wrapped newspaper around his legs and tied them in place with twine. To help his family, young Raymond helped deliver milk, getting up at 2:30 a.m. to put the milk jars on porches and collect the empties. He also had a newspaper route in the afternoon, riding his bicycle around town. Raymond graduated from high school in 1939 and first started working with his father in a machine shop. Then, Raymond went to York, Pennsylvania, to a munitions plant, making 20-mm guns, working 7 days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day.
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

WHS grad was honored at Naval Air Station

Donald Bernath graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957 and attended Purdue University. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and began flight training at Naval Air Station Meridian in Meridian, Mississippi. During his sixth solo flight, on July 7 1964, after flying precision aerobatics, upon entering his landing he crashed short of the runway. 1st Lieutentant Donald L. Bernath was 25. The Naval Air Station dedicated their softball fields “Bernath Field” in his honor. The plaque that was erected at the field is inscribed: “Bernath Field, in Memory of First Lt. Donald L. Bernath, USMC, born Feb 24, 1939, died July 7, 1964, athlete and soldier, who died in the service of his country while undergoing jet flight training at McCain Field, Semper Fidelis.” The Museum of Fulton County thanks our veterans for their service and wishes you all a Happy Memorial Day.
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

Public Hearing The Norfolk W...

The Norfolk Wetlands Board will convene an electronic public hearing on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at 1 p.m. If you would like to speak or attend the hearing electronically access is available through: https://convoice.webex.com/convoice or Phone Number: (415) 655-0002 Access Code: 172 040 9200. Meeting Password: WetlandBoard6-21 DT Builders LLC...
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

U.S. Navy officer serving aboard cruiser in the Med

Ensign Elijah Medder, from Miami, observes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) come pierside at Souda Bay, Greece on May 12. Vella Gulf is on a routine deployment with the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa.
Mississippi StateUS News and World Report

Mississippi Shipyard Has $302M Contract; Options to $724M

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has a $302 million contract for amphibious and dock landing ships, with options that could more than double the total. The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday says the Huntington Ingalls Inc. shipyard in Pascagoula is expected to complete the work by May 2028, according to the Pentagon's list of contracts signed Friday.
Economydefensenews.com

Fincantieri dedicates all its US shipyards for Navy frigate orders

ROME — Fincantieri is to use all three of its U..S shipyards to build new FFG(X) frigates and will hire 600 more staff by year-end to handle the work, a company official said following the U.S. Navy’s order for a second vessel out of a potential 10 in total. The...
Worldnavaltoday.com

Polish Navy tug Przemko leaves shipyard

The last of six tugboats built by Remontowa Shipbuilding for the Polish Navy, H-13 Przemko, has wrapped up its acceptance and delivery protocol. With this, the entire contract for the construction of six tugboats for the Polish Navy within the programme under code-name HOLOWNIK (tug) has been successfully completed. This...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Wilkinson resigning as Norfolk Chamber President

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO is stepping down. It was announced Wednesday Denise Wilkinson has submitted her resignation. She will remain in her position through June 30. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Norfolk Area business community as the...
Congress & Courtsglobalconstructionreview.com

Senators call for $25bn revamp of America’s naval shipyards

A bipartisan group of US legislators has introduced a bill to invest $25bn on upgrading the country’s naval shipyards. The SHIPYARD act (short for Supplying Help to Infrastructure in Ports, Yards and America’s Repair Docks) would spend $21bn on upgrading the US’ four public shipyards and $4bn on private yards.
Trafficgohrt.com

Downtown Norfolk Blockage

Due to a roving protest in the Downtown Norfolk/Waterside area, the Routes 6,8,45 and 960 will experience delays and impromptu detours. Customers are advised to board/disembark at the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center.
Charitiesclassicboat.co.uk

Norfolk wherry Maud is crowdfunding

Supporters of the Norfolk trading wherry Maud, which is on the UK National Historic Fleet, are crowdfunding to buy a new support boat. Having a boat with a more powerful engine will ensure that the Wherry Maud Trust can run more trips and be less restricted by winds and tides.
PoliticsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Water Testing at Naval Medical Center San Diego

Office Address: Dept of Defense ; DEPT OF THE NAVY ; NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER. Subject: Water Testing at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Classification Code: B - Special studies and analysis - not R&D. Solicitation Number: N0025921Q0044. Contact:. Pedro A. Reyes. Setaside: Total Small Business Set-Aside (FAR 19.5)Total Small Business...