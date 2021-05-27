Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in check, dollar firm ahead of U.S. data

By Tom Wilson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Euro STOXX 600 flat

* Mining gains offset energy losses

* HSBC hit 3-month high after U.S. retail exit

* U.S. dollar stays firm

* Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks’ giant stimulus packages.

The Euro STOXX 600 was flat, regaining slim losses, with French shares adding 0.5%. Indexes in Germany and London were down 0.3% and 0.1% respectively.

Losses of 0.3% in energy stocks were offset by 2% gains in the mining sector, while British bank HSBC hit a three-month high before slipping into the red after a move to exit U.S. retail banking to focus on Asia.

Wall Street futures gauges pointed to losses of around 0.2% .

In focus was U.S. gross domestic product and jobless claims numbers due later in the day. Investors also held back major bets before a U.S. personal consumption report set for Friday.

For many investors, rising inflation means the U.S. Federal Reserve will slowly but surely edge towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy.

“We still believe inflation will not be transient, but will persist - this is where I think we differ with central banks,” said Jeremy Gatto, a portfolio manager at Unigestion.

The prospect lent support to the dollar, which has been heavily shorted of late.

Still, many market players shrugged off the risk of inflation and were bullish on equities, pointing to lower volatility in stock markets and economies reopening from lockdowns.

“The inflation debate has started to dissipate slightly, breakevens are falling, markets are pushing back Fed rate hikes (timings) again, the VIX is down and the reopening trades are doing OK,” said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

“These are all reasons to be positive on equities,”

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat.

Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan clawed back losses to trade flat, just below Wednesday’s near-two week high.

TAPER TALK?

Global equities markets have been supported by a concerted effort from major central banks, which have pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets since last year while reiterating their lower-for-longer interest rate stance.

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said this week recent inflation pressures would “prove to be largely transitory”, though he did add that policymakers will be at a point to begin discussing tapering in upcoming meetings.

The Fed Vice Chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, suggested that at some stage it will become important for the U.S. central bank to discuss plans to tighten its asset purchase programme.

With tapering on the agenda, the U.S. dollar index held on to Wednesday’s gains and was steady at 89.958.

“Whether (central banks) are going to do something early in the very small way - just to indicate they are starting and do it very gradually - or do something bigger next year, they’re the two really big scenarios for most investors,” said Shaniel Ramjee, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

The Chinese yuan hit a three-year high as investors become more confident the Chinese central bank is comfortable with a stronger currency amid the country’s economic recovery.

The euro edged up to $1.2206, after losing ground a day earlier after the European Central Bank’s Executive Board Director Fabio Panetta said it was too early to taper its emergency bond buying programme.

The New Zealand dollar pushed to as high as $0.7306, below its Wednesday high hit after hints of a 2022 rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

In commodities, gold prices hovered near $1,900 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#U S Federal Reserve#Global Stocks#Global Stock Markets#U S Dollar#Global Markets#Global Financial Markets#The Euro Stoxx#French#British#The U S Federal Reserve#Unigestion#Fed#Msci#Pictet Asset Management#The Chinese Yuan#Chinese#Global Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Global stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss. London and Frankfurt opened and Shanghai also gained, while Tokyo retreated. Wall Street futures were higher as...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Gains On OPEC Decision But US Rally Fades

Oil prices rallied Tuesday even as OPEC and its allies agreed to continue to boost output, while most equity markets advanced despite concerns that high inflation could prompt interest rate hikes and hamper the global economic recovery. But an early rally on Wall Street petered out after the yield on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off multi-day lows, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalled its recent corrective slide. The safe-haven JPY was weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive’ sustained USD selling capped gains. The USD/JPY pair managed to recover over 35 pips from multi-day...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian GDP rises 5.6% annualized in the first quarter * Price of U.S. oil increases 3.4% * Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, moving close to a recent six-year high, as oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC supply decision and data showed first quarter growth in the domestic economy. The loonie , which has benefited this year from higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada, rose 0.3% to 1.2031 per greenback, or 83.12 U.S. cents. Two weeks ago, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2014. Canada's first quarter annualized growth was 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, Statistics Canada said. Still, a preliminary estimate showed a 0.8% contraction in April, when lockdowns were in place in some provinces to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data is backward looking and unlikely to have much impact on the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy, said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. Instead, the central bank will be "looking at what OPEC decides later today and what the signal is for the price of oil for the remainder of the year," Harvey said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are likely to agree to continue a slow easing of supply curbs when they meet on Tuesday, OPEC sources said. U.S. crude prices were up 3.4% at $68.6 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies and global stocks hit a record high as investors shrugged off concerns about rising inflation. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.3 basis points to 1.526%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up U.S. data bolsters reopening hopes

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged up to near three-month highs on Wednesday and global equities held steady near a record as data showing higher U.S. manufacturing activity in May cheered investors looking for signs of a continued rebound in the world’s largest economy. U.S. manufacturing activity rose...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stock markets little moved despite positive economic data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Positive U.S. manufacturing data for May helped keep stocks afloat, but not much more, on Wall Street on Tuesday. "The economy certainly is growing and that's a positive, and again it's a positive for the most cyclical parts of the stock market," Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.
StocksNASDAQ

Indian Shares May Open Flat Or Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - Slightly lower SGX Nifty and the mixed trend in Asian markets point to a flat or marginally weak start for Indian stocks Wednesday morning. Investors will continue to track earnings news and other corporate announcements for direction. Automobile stocks will remain in focus with May vehicles sales data...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday on signs of weakening demand in top consumer China and as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 73,800 yuan ($11,568.12) a...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open after mixed US data

(June 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose modestly in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities at 19-month high * S. Korea's May consumer inflation accelerates By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares soared almost 3% on Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of additional stimulus. The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real estate stocks. Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht was roughly flat. The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections. "Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case counts and fragile economic outlook," Maybank analysts said in a note. Other currencies including the South Korean won and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve isn't too far off. Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the Fed's reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite rising inflation. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. "Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal debate on tapering asset purchases," analysts at Singapore-bank DBS said in a note. Indonesian shares added more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive session of gains. Next on investors' radar will be the U.S. May non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April. "An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls ... will affirm the big miss in April as a blip," DBS analysts said. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453% ** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day ** Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan ($1 = 31.1600 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0417 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.N2 0.5 5.53 0 25> China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer stocks, U.S. yields curb appeal

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Asian shares tick up as U.S. data bolsters recovery hopes (Adds details and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday, as elevated Treasury yields and an uptick in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. jobs data for cues on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China steelmaking ingredients jump on upbeat spot market prices

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Prices for steelmaking raw materials on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped on Wednesday to catch up with a strong spot market trend. The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse , for September delivery, surged as much as 4.8% to 1,192 yuan ($186.80) per tonne during morning session. They were up 3% at 1,171 yuan a tonne as of 0250 GMT.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares open lower as conglomerate ITC weighs

Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer goods giant ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) as its profit slipped in the March quarter, while broader Asian stocks edged higher after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.19% to 15,545.50 by...