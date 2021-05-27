Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Effect of arm sling application on gait and balance in patients with post-stroke hemiplegia: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Lien-Chieh Lin, Chun-De Liao, Chin-Wen Wu, Shih-Wei Huang, Jia-Pei Hong, Hung-Chou Chen
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHemiplegic shoulder pain and impairment are common poststroke outcomes, for which arm slings constitute long-used treatments. Although multiple studies have suggested association between gait pattern and sling application, results have varied. Accordingly, we conducted this meta-analysis to determine how arm sling use affects the gait and balance of patients with poststroke hemiplegia. The PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases were searched until April 21, 2021, for randomized or quasi-randomized controlled trials evaluating the effect of arm slings on gait or balance in patients with poststroke hemiplegia. The primary outcome was walking speed; the secondary outcomes were functional balance tests or walking evaluation parameters for which sufficient analytical data were available in three or more studies. Nine studies with a total of 235 patients were included, all of which were within-patient comparisons. Six studies reported significant between-group differences in walking speed with and without the use of arm slings. Patients wearing arm slings had higher walking speed (standardized mean difference =  − 0.31, 95% confidence interval [CI] =  − 0.55 to − 0.07, P = 0.01, n = 159; weighted mean difference =  − 0.06, 95% CI − 0.10 to − 0.02, P = 0.001, n = 159). Our findings suggest that arm sling use improves gait performance, particularly walking speed, in patients with poststroke hemiplegia.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta Analysis#Slings#Reviewer#Clinical Medicine#Medical Tests#Standardized Tests#New Balance#Cochrane Library#Cochrane Collaboration#Hughes#Shuang Ho Hospital#College Of Nursing#Fa Davis Company#N Oostra#L R Chae#C S Cambier#Cas#S J Lamontagne#Berg Balance Scale#M Pauls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Subclinical gait disturbance and postoperative gait improvement in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy

This study aimed to evaluate the subclinical gait abnormalities and the postoperative gait improvements in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy using three-dimensional gait analysis. We reviewed the gait analysis of 62 patients who underwent surgical treatment for degenerative cervical myelopathy. The asymptomatic gait group included 30 patients and the gait disturbance group included 32 patients who can walk on their own slowly or need assistive device on stairs. The step width (17.2 cm vs. 15.9 cm, P = 0.003), stride length (105.2 cm vs. 109.1 cm, P = 0.015), and double-limb support duration (13.4% vs. 11.7%, P = 0.027) improved only in the asymptomatic gait group. Preoperatively, the asymptomatic gait group exhibited better maximum knee flexion angle (60.5° vs. 54.8°, P = 0.001) and ankle plantarflexion angle at push-off (− 12.2° vs. − 6.5°, P = 0.001) compared to the gait disturbance group. Postoperatively, maximum knee flexion angle (62.3° vs. 58.2°, P = 0.004) and ankle plantarflexion angle at push-off (− 12.8° vs. − 8.3°, P = 0.002) were still better in the asymptomatic gait group, although both parameters improved in the gait disturbance group (P = 0.005, 0.039, respectively). Kinematic parameters could improve in patients with gait disturbance. However, temporospatial parameters improvement may be expected when the operative treatment is performed before apparent gait disturbance.
HealthNature.com

Efficacy and tolerability of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder in adults: a systematic review and network meta-analysis

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) has been widely used as an alternative treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). However, the most effective rTMS parameters, such as the targets and stimulation frequencies, remain controversial. Therefore, we aimed to compare and rank the efficacy and tolerability of different rTMS strategies for OCD treatment. We searched five electronic databases from the date of their inception to March 25, 2020. Pairwise meta-analyses and network meta-analyses were performed to synthesize data. We assessed the quality of evidence using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) framework. Twenty-two eligible randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included. For efficacy, low-frequency (LF) rTMS over the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC; mean difference (MD) 6.34, 95% credible interval (CrI) 2.12–10.42) and supplementary motor area (MD 4.18, 95% CrI 0.83–7.62), and high-frequency rTMS over the DLPFC (MD 3.75, 95% CrI 1.04–6.81) were more effective than sham rTMS. Regarding tolerability, all rTMS treatment strategies were similar to the sham rTMS. The estimated ranking probabilities of treatments showed that LF-rTMS over the DLPFC might be the most effective intervention among all rTMS strategies. However, the quality of evidence regarding efficacy was evaluated as very low. Current evidence suggested a marginal advantage for LF-rTMS over the DLPFC on OCD treatment. High-quality RCTs with low selection and performance bias are needed to further verify the efficacy of specific rTMS strategies for the OCD treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Electrical stimulation of the nucleus basalis of meynert: a systematic review of preclinical and clinical data

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) of the nucleus basalis of Meynert (NBM) has been clinically investigated in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Lewy body dementia (LBD). However, the clinical effects are highly variable, which questions the suggested basic principles underlying these clinical trials. Therefore, preclinical and clinical data on the design of NBM stimulation experiments and its effects on behavioral and neurophysiological aspects are systematically reviewed here. Animal studies have shown that electrical stimulation of the NBM enhanced cognition, increased the release of acetylcholine, enhanced cerebral blood flow, released several neuroprotective factors, and facilitates plasticity of cortical and subcortical receptive fields. However, the translation of these outcomes to current clinical practice is hampered by the fact that mainly animals with an intact NBM were used, whereas most animals were stimulated unilaterally, with different stimulation paradigms for only restricted timeframes. Future animal research has to refine the NBM stimulation methods, using partially lesioned NBM nuclei, to better resemble the clinical situation in AD, and LBD. More preclinical data on the effect of stimulation of lesioned NBM should be present, before DBS of the NBM in human is explored further.
ScienceNature.com

Bone health in spacefaring rodents and primates: systematic review and meta-analysis

Animals in space exploration studies serve both as a model for human physiology and as a means to understand the physiological effects of microgravity. To quantify the microgravity-induced changes to bone health in animals, we systematically searched Medline, Embase, Web of Science, BIOSIS, and NASA Technical reports. We selected 40 papers focusing on the bone health of 95 rats, 61 mice, and 9 rhesus monkeys from 22 space missions. The percentage difference from ground control in rodents was –24.1% [Confidence interval: −43.4, −4.9] for trabecular bone volume fraction and –5.9% [−8.0, −3.8] for the cortical area. In primates, trabecular bone volume fraction was lower by –25.2% [−35.6, −14.7] in spaceflight animals compared to GC. Bone formation indices in rodent trabecular and cortical bone were significantly lower in microgravity. In contrast, osteoclast numbers were not affected in rats and were variably affected in mice. Thus, microgravity induces bone deficits in rodents and primates likely through the suppression of bone formation.
ScienceNature.com

Phenotypic signatures in clinical data enable systematic identification of patients for genetic testing

Around 5% of the population is affected by a rare genetic disease, yet most endure years of uncertainty before receiving a genetic test. A common feature of genetic diseases is the presence of multiple rare phenotypes that often span organ systems. Here, we use diagnostic billing information from longitudinal clinical data in the electronic health records (EHRs) of 2,286 patients who received a chromosomal microarray test, and 9,144 matched controls, to build a model to predict who should receive a genetic test. The model achieved high prediction accuracies in a held-out test sample (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC), 0.97; area under the precision–recall curve (AUPRC), 0.92), in an independent hospital system (AUROC, 0.95; AUPRC, 0.62), and in an independent set of 172,265 patients in which cases were broadly defined as having an interaction with a genetics provider (AUROC, 0.9; AUPRC, 0.63). Patients carrying a putative pathogenic copy number variant were also accurately identified by the model. Compared with current approaches for genetic test determination, our model could identify more patients for testing while also increasing the proportion of those tested who have a genetic disease. We demonstrate that phenotypic patterns representative of a wide range of genetic diseases can be captured from EHRs to systematize decision-making for genetic testing, with the potential to speed up diagnosis, improve care and reduce costs.
Healthneurology.org

Automated, Quantitative Pupillometry in the Critically Ill: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Methods: Three digital databases (PubMed, EmBase, Cochrane) were systematically searched. Articles published between 1990-2019 in adult patients, using monocular automated handheld devices were considered. Studies were classified according to the OCEBM classification (level 1 represents the highest, level 5 the lowest level of evidence). Case reports, original research and systematic reviews were included and cross-referenced.
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review and meta-analysis of studies comparing muscle-in-vein conduits with autologous nerve grafts for nerve reconstruction

The gold-standard method for reconstruction of segmental nerve defects, the autologous nerve graft, has several drawbacks in terms of tissue availability and donor site morbidity. Therefore, feasible alternatives to autologous nerve grafts are sought. Muscle-in-vein conduits have been proposed as an alternative to autologous nerve grafts almost three decades ago, given the abundance of both tissues throughout the body. Based on the anti-inflammatory effects of veins and the proregenerative environment established by muscle tissue, this approach has been studied in various preclinical and some clinical trials. There is still no comprehensive systematic summary to conclude efficacy and feasibility of muscle-in-vein conduits for reconstruction of segmental nerve defects. Given this lack of a conclusive summary, we performed a meta-analysis to evaluate the potential of muscle-in-vein conduits. This work’s main findings are profound discrepancies regarding the results following nerve repair by means of muscle-in-vein conduits in a preclinical or clinical setting. We identified differences in study methodology, inter-species neurobiology and the limited number of clinical studies to be the main reasons for the still inconclusive results. In conclusion, we advise for large animal studies to elucidate the feasibility of muscle-in-vein conduits for repair of segmental defects of critical size in mixed nerves.
Mental HealthNature.com

Bi-ancestral depression GWAS in the Million Veteran Program and meta-analysis in >1.2 million individuals highlight new therapeutic directions

Major depressive disorder is the most common neuropsychiatric disorder, affecting 11% of veterans. Here we report results of a large meta-analysis of depression using data from the Million Veteran Program, 23andMe, UK Biobank and FinnGen, including individuals of European ancestry (n = 1,154,267; 340,591 cases) and African ancestry (n = 59,600; 25,843 cases). Transcriptome-wide association study analyses revealed significant associations with expression of NEGR1 in the hypothalamus and DRD2 in the nucleus accumbens, among others. We fine-mapped 178 genomic risk loci, and we identified likely pathogenicity in these variants and overlapping gene expression for 17 genes from our transcriptome-wide association study, including TRAF3. Finally, we were able to show substantial replications of our findings in a large independent cohort (n = 1,342,778) provided by 23andMe. This study sheds light on the genetic architecture of depression and provides new insight into the interrelatedness of complex psychiatric traits.
ScienceNature.com

Dose–response effects of light therapy on sleepiness and circadian phase shift in shift workers: a meta-analysis and moderator analysis

Light therapy has been considered to be effective in mitigating sleepiness and regulating circadian phase shift in shift workers. However, the effective treatment dose of light therapy remains undetermined. We performed a meta-analysis of randomized experimental studies to determine the effect of light therapy doses on sleepiness and circadian phase shift in shift workers. An article search was performed in 10 electronic databases from inception to June 2020. Two raters independently screened and extracted data and reached consensus. Twenty-one eligible studies were included. Analyses were performed using random-effects models. Light therapy exerted significantly small to medium effects on sleepiness and large treatment effects on circadian phase shift. Moderator analyses performed with subgroup and metaregression analyses revealed that medium-intensity light therapy for a shorter duration more effectively reduced sleepiness at night, whereas higher-intensity light therapy more effectively induced phase shifting, but the required treatment duration remained inconclusive. This study provides evidence regarding the effect of light therapy in reducing sleepiness and shifting circadian phase in shift workers. Exposure to medium-intensity light for a short duration at night reduced sleepiness, whereas exposure to high-intensity light improved sleep by shifting their circadian phase.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Effect of disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs on major cardiovascular events: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86128-y, published online 23 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the author name Smriti Murali Krishna was incorrectly given as Smriti Krishna. Additionally, the Supplementary Information file previously published contained track changes. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected.
HealthNature.com

A network meta-analysis and systematic review of change in QRS duration after left bundle branch pacing, His bundle pacing, biventricular pacing, or right ventricular pacing in patients requiring permanent pacemaker

Cardiac dyssynchrony is the proposed mechanism for pacemaker-induced cardiomyopathy, which can be prevented by biventricular pacing. Left bundle branch pacing and His bundle pacing are novel interventions that imitate the natural conduction of the heart with, theoretically, less interventricular dyssynchrony. One of the surrogate markers of interventricular synchrony is QRS duration. Our study aimed to compare the change of QRS duration before and after implantation between types of cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs): left bundle branch pacing versus His bundle pacing versus biventricular pacing and conventional right ventricular pacing. A literature search for studies that reported an interval change of QRS duration after CIED implantation was conducted utilizing the MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases. All relevant works from database inception through November 2020 were included in this analysis. A random-effects model, Bayesian network meta-analysis was used to analyze QRS duration changes (eg, electrical cardiac synchronization) across different CIED implantations. The mean study sample size, from 14 included studies, was 185 subjects. The search found 707 articles. After exclusions, 14 articles remained with 2,054 patients. The His bundle pacing intervention resulted in the most dramatic decline in QRS duration (mean difference, − 53 ms; 95% CI − 67, − 39), followed by left bundle branch pacing (mean difference, − 46 ms; 95% CI − 60, − 33), and biventricular pacing (mean difference, − 19 ms; 95% CI − 37, − 1.8), when compared to conventional right ventricle apical pacing. When compared between LBBP and HBP, showed no statistically significant wider QRS duration in LBBP with mean different 6.5 ms. (95% CI − 6.7, 21). Our network meta-analysis found that physiologic pacing has the greatest effect on QRS duration after implantation. Thus, HBP and LBBP showed no significant difference between QRS duration after implantation. Physiologic pacing interventions result in improved electrocardiography markers of cardiac synchrony, narrower QRS duration, and might lower electromechanical dyssynchrony.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Will emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants affect T cell immunity? A meta-analysis

Understanding T cell immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the causative pathogen of COVID-19, can assist in the development of efficacious vaccines and novel diagnostic technologies. A thorough understanding of the epitopic targets of SARS-CoV-2 by T cells in recovered individuals could also help us to determine their cross-reactivity against novel SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC), which exhibit important genetic mutations at the viral spike protein (the main antigenic target for most COVID-19 vaccines).
HealthNature.com

Association of assisted reproductive technology, germline de novo mutations and congenital heart defects in a prospective birth cohort study

Emerging evidence suggests that children conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART) have a higher risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) even when there is no family history. De novo mutation (DNM) is a well-known cause of sporadic congenital diseases; however, whether ART procedures increase the number of germline DNM (gDNM) has not yet been well studied. Here, we performed whole-genome sequencing of 1137 individuals from 160 families conceived through ART and 205 families conceived spontaneously. Children conceived via ART carried 4.59 more gDNMs than children conceived spontaneously, including 3.32 paternal and 1.26 maternal DNMs, after correcting for parental age at conception, cigarette smoking, alcohol drinking, and exercise behaviors. Paternal DNMs in offspring conceived via ART are characterized by C>T substitutions at CpG sites, which potentially affect protein-coding genes and are significantly associated with the increased risk of CHD. In addition, the accumulation of non-coding functional mutations was independently associated with CHD and 87.9% of the mutations were originated from the father. Among ART offspring, infertility of the father was associated with elevated paternal DNMs; usage of both recombinant and urinary follicle-stimulating hormone and high-dosage human chorionic gonadotropin trigger was associated with an increase of maternal DNMs. In sum, the increased gDNMs in offspring conceived by ART were primarily originated from fathers, indicating that ART itself may not be a major reason for the accumulation of gDNMs. Our findings emphasize the importance of evaluating the germline status of the fathers in families with the use of ART.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
Scienceajmc.com

Analysis Yields miRNA Linked With Atrophy in Patients With MS

The new study identified altered microRNA (miRNA) in gray matter lesions, which could provide a new important marker of multiple sclerosis (MS) progression. A new report has identified microRNA (miRNA) that are altered in the gray matter lesions (GMLs) of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and which appear to correlate with cortical atrophy.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Balance response to levodopa predicts balance improvement after bilateral subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease

The effect of subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS) on balance function in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and the potential outcome predictive factors remains unclear. We retrospectively included 261 PD patients who underwent STN-DBS and finished the 1-month follow-up (M1) assessment in the explorative set for identifying postoperative balance change predictors, and 111 patients who finished both the M1 and 12-month follow-up (M12) assessment in the validation set for verifying the identified factors. Motor and balance improvement were evaluated through the UPDRS-III and the Berg balance scale (BBS) and pull test (PT), respectively. Candidate predictors of balance improvement included age, disease duration, motor subtypes, baseline severity of PD, cognitive status, motor and balance response to levodopa, and stimulation parameters. In the off-medication condition, STN-DBS significantly improved BBS and PT performance in both the M1 and M12, in both datasets. While in the on-medication condition, no significant balance improvement was observed. Higher preoperative BBS response to levodopa was significantly associated with larger postoperative off-medication, but not on-medication, BBS (p < 0.001) and PT (p < 0.001) improvement in both the M1 and M12. BBS subitems 8, 9, 11, 13, and 14 were the major contributors to the prediction of balance improvement after STN-DBS. STN-DBS improves short-term off-medication, but not on-medication, balance function assessed through BBS and PT. Preoperative BBS response to levodopa best predicts postoperative off-medication balance improvement. For patients who manifested severe balance problems, a levodopa challenge test on BBS or the short version of BBS is recommended.