LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

A proposed bill that will decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana is one step closer to being passed. Yesterday, a Senate committee voted to pass the bill over for full debate on the Louisiana Senate floor. The bill was proposed by Representative Cedric Glover of Shreveport, and it would make possessing a half-ounce or smaller amount of marijuana for recreational use a misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $100. It would also apply to repeat offenders, and it would end being arrested for having a half-ounce or less of weed.