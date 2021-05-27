Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Suggestion of a simpler and faster influenza-like illness surveillance system using 2014–2018 claims data in Korea

By HeeKyoung Choi, Won Suk Choi, Euna Han
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfluenza is an important public health concern. We propose a new real-time influenza-like illness (ILI) surveillance system that utilizes a nationwide prospective drug utilization monitoring in Korea. We defined ILI-related claims as outpatient claims that contain both antipyretic and antitussive agents and calculated the weekly rate of ILI-related claims, which was compared to weekly ILI rates from clinical sentinel surveillance data during 2014–2018. We performed a cross-correlation analysis using Pearson’s correlation, time-series analysis to explore actual correlations after removing any dubious correlations due to underlying non-stationarity in both data sets. We used the moving epidemic method (MEM) to estimate an absolute threshold to designate potential influenza epidemics for the weeks with incidence rates above the threshold. We observed a strong correlation between the two surveillance systems each season. The absolute thresholds for the 4-years were 84.64 and 86.19 cases per 1000claims for claims data and 12.27 and 16.82 per 1000 patients for sentinel data. The epidemic patterns were more similar in the 2016–2017 and 2017–2018 seasons than the 2014–2015 and 2015–2016 seasons. ILI claims data can be loaded to a drug utilization review system in Korea to make an influenza surveillance system.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance System#Data Collection#Influenza Virus#Data Science#Health Data#Patient Data#First Data#Tracking Data#Data Analysis#Ili#Introduction Influenza#Koreans#Nhis#Simonsen#Wikipedia#Twitter#College Station#M J Dredze#A Cox#Cassini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
ScienceNature.com

Positive Epstein–Barr virus detection in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients

The objective of this study was to detect the Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) coinfection in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In this retrospective single-center study, we included 67 COVID-19 patients with onset time within 2 weeks in Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University from January 9 to February 29, 2020. Patients were divided into EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection group and SARS-CoV-2 infection alone group according to the serological results of EBV, and the characteristics differences between the two groups were compared. The median age was 37 years, with 35 (52.2%) females. Among these COVID-19 patients, thirty-seven (55.2%) patients were seropositive for EBV viral capsid antigen (VCA) IgM antibody. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients had a 3.09-fold risk of having a fever symptom than SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients (95% CI 1.11–8.56; P = 0.03). C-reactive protein (CRP) (P = 0.02) and the aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (P = 0.04) in EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients were higher than that in SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection patients had a higher portion of corticosteroid use than the SARS-CoV-2 infection alone patients (P = 0.03). We find a high incidence of EBV coinfection in COVID-19 patients. EBV/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection was associated with fever and increased inflammation. EBV reactivation may associated with the severity of COVID-19.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: A retrospective clinical analysis of pediatric paragonimiasis in a Chinese children’s hospital from 2011 to 2019

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81694-7, published online 21 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, Yingyan Shi was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Infectious Disease, Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, 399 WanYuan Road, Shanghai, 201102, China’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Radiology, Children's Hospital of...
AsiaSpaceNews.com

South Korea signs Artemis Accords; Brazil, New Zealand likely next

South Korea is the first of three countries expected to sign the Artemis Accords in the coming weeks. SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea signed the Artemis Accords May 27, becoming the 10th signatory to the pact that governs norms of behavior for those who want to participate in the NASA-led Artemis lunar exploration program.
Public HealthNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 mutations in Brazil: from genomics to putative clinical conditions

Due to the high rate of transmissibility, Brazil became the new COVID-19 outbreak epicenter and, since then, is being monitored to understand how SARS-CoV-2 mutates and spreads. We combined genomic and structural analysis to evaluate genomes isolated from different regions of Brazil and show that the most prevalent mutations were located in the S, N, ORF3a and ORF6 genes, which are involved in different stages of viral life cycle and its interaction with the host cells. Structural analysis brought to light the positions of these mutations on protein structures, contributing towards studies of selective structure-based drug discovery and vaccine development.
ScienceNature.com

Frequency-specific alterations of the resting-state BOLD signals in nocturnal enuresis: an fMRI Study

Resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging studies of nocturnal enuresis have focused primarily on regional metrics in the blood oxygen level dependent (BOLD) signal ranging from 0.01 to 0.08 Hz. However, it remains unclear how local metrics show in sub-frequency band. 129 children with nocturnal enuresis (NE) and 37 healthy controls were included in this study. The patients were diagnosed by the pediatricians in Shanghai Children’s Medical Center affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, according to the criteria from International Children's Continence Society (ICCS). Questionnaires were used to evaluate the symptoms of enuresis and completed by the participants. In this study, fALFF, ReHo and PerAF were calculated within five different frequency bands: typical band (0.01–0.08 Hz), slow-5 (0.01–0.027 Hz), slow-4 (0.027–0.073 Hz), slow-3 (0.073–0.198 Hz), and slow-2 (0.198–0.25 Hz). In the typical band, ReHo increased in the left insula and the right thalamus, while fALFF decreased in the right insula in children with NE. Besides, PerAF was increased in the right middle temporal gyrus in these children. The results regarding ReHo, fALFF and PerAF in the typical band was similar to those in slow-5 band, respectively. A correlation was found between the PerAF value of the right middle temporal gyrus and scores of the urinary intention-related wakefulness. Results in other bands were either negative or in white matter. NE children might have abnormal intrinsic neural oscillations mainly on slow-5 bands.
PharmaceuticalsCapital Journal

Vaccine data peer-reviewed, despite claims

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the subject of peer-reviewed studies that found they were effective and safe, but a meme has been circulating on social media falsely claiming that no such studies have been conducted. Full Story. Clinical trials for the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. included tens...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Leveraged Crypto Trading is a Threat to Financial System, Warns Bank of Korea

Earlier this week, head of South Korea’s central bank Lee Ju-yeol warned that leveraged crypto trading was a threat to the country’s financial system. “An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of [crypto],” he said. We expect [the increasing amount of crypto trading] to have a negative impact on the financial system in any respect.”
Mental HealthNewswise

Study Suggests Unmedicated, Untreated Brain Illness is Likely in Mass Shooters

Newswise — June 9, 2021 – The first analysis of medical evidence on domestic mass shooters in the U.S. finds that a large majority of perpetrators have psychiatric disorders for which they have received no medication or other treatment, reports a study in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
HealthNature.com

Preoperative estimate of natural ureteral length based on computed tomography and/or plain radiography

To predict natural ureter lengths based on clinical images. We reviewed our image database of patients who underwent multiphasic computed tomography urography from January 2019 to April 2020. Natural ureteral length (ULCTU) was measured using a three-dimensional curved multiplanar reformation technique. Patient parameters including age, height, and height of the lumbar spine, the index of ureteral length using kidney/ureter/bladder (KUB) radiographs (C-P and C-PS) and computed tomography (ULCT) were collected. ULCTU correlated most strongly with ULCT. R square and adjusted R square values from multivariate regression were 0.686 and 0.678 (left side) and 0.516 and 0.503 (right side), respectively. ULCTU could be estimated by the regression model in three different scenarios as follows:
Businessinews.co.uk

NHS Digital defends new data system that campaigners claim could mean patient data is passed to US tech giants

The NHS has defended the introduction of a controversial new data system that could see the patients records of 55 million people across the UK be handed to private companies. Privacy campaigners are taking legal action against NHS Digital over the introduction of the General Practice Data for Planning and Research (GPDPR) system, which it claims could break privacy law.
Worldaithority.com

QueryPie, The Data Governance Platform, Becomes Okta Integration Network Partner In Korea

QueryPie, the data governance platform, now has verified integration with Okta and is available through the Okta Integration Network (OIN), for the first time in Korea. By enabling technical partnerships in addition to its affiliation with Okta’s OIN Network, QueryPie intends to highlight more successful customer use cases in the future. QueryPie is a member of Born2Global Centre.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Xadago Helps to Ease Non-Motor Symptoms Like Apathy, Study Suggests

Known to ease motor fluctuations due to “off periods” in Parkinson’s disease, daily use of Xadago (safinamide) at low dose also appears to significantly decrease such non-motor symptoms as apathy, while improving patients’ sense of motivation and interest over six months, a real-life study reported. The study, “Effects of safinamide...
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

Remote Workers Leery Of Surveillance Used To Monitor Productivity

The pandemic has more companies than ever turning to digital tracking services to monitor employees, but experts warn the technology could accidentally run afoul of privacy laws. Even beyond legal implications, installing invasive tracking measures could drive employees away. With so many companies switching to work from home, there’s been...
HealthBusiness Insider

Real-World Data on Over 4,000 Patients Using the Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G System Demonstrate Time in Range Mirroring Pivotal Trial

Results Demonstrate 76% Time in Range and 94% Time in Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop Mode. DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced real-world clinical outcomes for 4,120 individuals on the MiniMed™ 780G system, a small subset of those on the latest system today across nine countries in Europe. Data showed an average overall Time in Range of 76.2% and an overnight Time in Range of 83%, mirroring results from the pivotal trial. From an experience perspective, users remained in Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) mode, also referred to as the SmartGuard™ algorithm, for an average of 94% of the time, and an overall reduction in interactions required with the system demonstrated a more seamless experience than previous insulin pump systems.*
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OSL Adds Eventus Systems Transaction Monitoring Capabilities To Trade Surveillance Program

AUSTIN, Texas and HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today announced that OSL Digital Securities (OSL), Asia's first and only SFC-licensed, Big-4 audited, and insured digital asset platform for institutions and professional investors, and member of BC Technology Group (stock code: 863 HK), has added Eventus' transaction monitoring capabilities, growing its deployment beyond OSL's ongoing use of the Eventus Validus platform for trade surveillance. Trading on the new regulated OSL Exchange went live in March 2021.
ScienceNature.com

A convolutional neural network for estimating synaptic connectivity from spike trains

The recent increase in reliable, simultaneous high channel count extracellular recordings is exciting for physiologists and theoreticians because it offers the possibility of reconstructing the underlying neuronal circuits. We recently presented a method of inferring this circuit connectivity from neuronal spike trains by applying the generalized linear model to cross-correlograms. Although the algorithm can do a good job of circuit reconstruction, the parameters need to be carefully tuned for each individual dataset. Here we present another method using a Convolutional Neural Network for Estimating synaptic Connectivity from spike trains. After adaptation to huge amounts of simulated data, this method robustly captures the specific feature of monosynaptic impact in a noisy cross-correlogram. There are no user-adjustable parameters. With this new method, we have constructed diagrams of neuronal circuits recorded in several cortical areas of monkeys.
HealthNature.com

Increasing representation and diversity in cardiovascular clinical trial populations

The homogeneity of cardiovascular clinical trial populations limits the generalizability of results and compounds health inequities faced by women, older adults and people of colour. This Comment highlights the importance of diversity in clinical trial populations and describes multifaceted interventions that might help to close the diversity gap in trial enrolment.