Suggestion of a simpler and faster influenza-like illness surveillance system using 2014–2018 claims data in Korea

Resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging studies of nocturnal enuresis have focused primarily on regional metrics in the blood oxygen level dependent (BOLD) signal ranging from 0.01 to 0.08 Hz. However, it remains unclear how local metrics show in sub-frequency band. 129 children with nocturnal enuresis (NE) and 37 healthy controls were included in this study. The patients were diagnosed by the pediatricians in Shanghai Children’s Medical Center affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, according to the criteria from International Children's Continence Society (ICCS). Questionnaires were used to evaluate the symptoms of enuresis and completed by the participants. In this study, fALFF, ReHo and PerAF were calculated within five different frequency bands: typical band (0.01–0.08 Hz), slow-5 (0.01–0.027 Hz), slow-4 (0.027–0.073 Hz), slow-3 (0.073–0.198 Hz), and slow-2 (0.198–0.25 Hz). In the typical band, ReHo increased in the left insula and the right thalamus, while fALFF decreased in the right insula in children with NE. Besides, PerAF was increased in the right middle temporal gyrus in these children. The results regarding ReHo, fALFF and PerAF in the typical band was similar to those in slow-5 band, respectively. A correlation was found between the PerAF value of the right middle temporal gyrus and scores of the urinary intention-related wakefulness. Results in other bands were either negative or in white matter. NE children might have abnormal intrinsic neural oscillations mainly on slow-5 bands.