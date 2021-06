If you are familiar with the NetApp® StorageGRID® product line you are probably aware that NetApp® offers several appliances. You may not be as familiar with the software offering though, so let’s dive into what it is and how you can deploy it. StorageGRID® can be installed on Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL and Debian operating systems. Always check the NetApp® Interoperability Matrix for StorageGRID SW at the time of installation to see which versions are supported.