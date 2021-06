For the third month in a row, Goldendale has lost a city council member. Shannon Middleton resigned in April, Julie Buck moved away in May, and Kevin Feiock announced his reluctant resignation Monday night. He said he had been out of the state for several months “for domestic reasons” and realized that he could not continue as councilor under state law. In an unusual twist, in May he filed for re-election, and it is too late to remove his name from the ballot. He was running unopposed and so will undoubtedly win that election. And he may indeed rejoin the council after the election.