New York Giants likely to report to training camp on July 27

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the conclusion of the NFL Draft, training camp is the next big event on the calendar of most NFL fans. For the New York Giants, and the majority of the league’s teams, it looks like that’s set to begin on July 27 when players are set to report to their facilities.

NFLSacramento Bee

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin after tight end tryout: source

The Giants are signing veteran Kelvin Benjamin after his tight end tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Daily News first reported Sunday morning, according to a source. Benjamin, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. When he did play, he was a wide receiver, drafted in the 2014...
NFLRealGM

Giants Sign Kelvin Benjamin, Could Move Him To TE

The New York Giants have signed former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018. He worked primarily as a tight end at the tryout. "In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Joe Judge said. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLYardbarker

3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLYardbarker

One New York Giants breakout candidate at the linebacker position

The New York Giants allocated the majority of their draft capital toward the pass rush unit, secondary, and adding more weapons for Daniel Jones in the receiving game. The one position they avoided in free agency and the draft was linebacker, where they feel secure with Blake Martinez. Alongside him, they might find themselves with some struggles in 2021.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants completely overhaul red-zone offense in one offseason

The New York Giants had one of the more inept offenses in 2020, ranking 31st in points per game with just 280 total points throughout the course of the season. Only the New York Jets had it worse, scoring 243 total points. However, the differential between the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, who ranked 30th, was a significant 26 points.
NFLUSA Today

Giants have a roster stacked with Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year, “prove-it” deal after his tryout session this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. They are hoping he can develop into a tight end. Benjamin is a former first-round pick, selected 28th overall by Panthers’...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: Patriots working on lining up multiple joint practice sessions this summer

With the return of preseason games in 2021, another Patriots’ training camp staple could be on its way back – joint practices. In the past, the Patriots would hold a week of training camp practices alongside one of their preseason opponents in the week leading up to a preseason game. This would allow the coaching staff to evaluate players up against competition and schemes they’re less familiar with.
NFLchatsports.com

The New York Giants’ secondary is loaded with talent entering the 2021 season

The New York Giants defense was one of the league’s best in the 2020 season. Entering 2021, the Giants’ defense has only gotten better. The Giants defense allowed only 22.3 points per game last season, giving them a top-ten unit. Yet, New York still went into the offseason and added even more talent to their defense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Announce They’ve Signed 4 Players After Minicamp

NFL minicamp isn’t just for rookies. Teams also host veterans looking for work, and in many cases, wind up signing them to the 90-man roster. Take the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example. They wound up adding four vets who tried out this past weekend. The Bucs...
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin signs with Giants

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. Buffalo Bills fans saw a familiar name in NFL news on Sunday morning as the New York...