Comparison of different anesthesia modalities during percutaneous kyphoplasty of osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures
Local and general anesthesia are the main techniques used during percutaneous kyphoplasty (PKP); however, both are associated with adverse reactions. Monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine may be the appropriate sedative and analgesic technique. Few studies have compared monitored anesthesia with other anesthesia modalities during PKP. Our aim was to determine whether monitored anesthesia is an effective alternative anesthetic approach for PKP. One hundred sixty-five patients undergoing PKP for osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures (OVCFs) were recruited from a single center in this prospective, non-randomized controlled study. PKP was performed under local anesthesia with ropivacaine (n = 55), monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine (n = 55), and general anesthesia with sufentanil/propofol/sevoflurane (n = 55). Perioperative pain was assessed using a visual analogue score (VAS). Hemodynamic variables, operative time, adverse effects, and perioperative satisfaction were recorded. The mean arterial pressure (MAP), heart rate, VAS, and operative time during monitored anesthesia were significantly lower than local anesthesia. Compared with general anesthesia, monitored anesthesia led to less adverse anesthetic effects. Monitored anesthesia had the highest perioperative satisfaction and the lowest VAS 2 h postoperatively; however, the monitored anesthesia group had the lowest MAP and heart rate 2 h postoperatively. Based on better sedation and analgesia, monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine achieved better patient cooperation, a shorter operative time, and lower adverse events during PKP; however, the MAP and heart rate in the monitored anesthesia group should be closely observed after surgery.www.nature.com