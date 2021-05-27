Cancel
Comparison of different anesthesia modalities during percutaneous kyphoplasty of osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures

By Chaoyuan Ge, Xucai Wu, Zijun Gao, Zhengwei Xu, Dingjun Hao, Liang Dong
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal and general anesthesia are the main techniques used during percutaneous kyphoplasty (PKP); however, both are associated with adverse reactions. Monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine may be the appropriate sedative and analgesic technique. Few studies have compared monitored anesthesia with other anesthesia modalities during PKP. Our aim was to determine whether monitored anesthesia is an effective alternative anesthetic approach for PKP. One hundred sixty-five patients undergoing PKP for osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures (OVCFs) were recruited from a single center in this prospective, non-randomized controlled study. PKP was performed under local anesthesia with ropivacaine (n = 55), monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine (n = 55), and general anesthesia with sufentanil/propofol/sevoflurane (n = 55). Perioperative pain was assessed using a visual analogue score (VAS). Hemodynamic variables, operative time, adverse effects, and perioperative satisfaction were recorded. The mean arterial pressure (MAP), heart rate, VAS, and operative time during monitored anesthesia were significantly lower than local anesthesia. Compared with general anesthesia, monitored anesthesia led to less adverse anesthetic effects. Monitored anesthesia had the highest perioperative satisfaction and the lowest VAS 2 h postoperatively; however, the monitored anesthesia group had the lowest MAP and heart rate 2 h postoperatively. Based on better sedation and analgesia, monitored anesthesia with dexmedetomidine achieved better patient cooperation, a shorter operative time, and lower adverse events during PKP; however, the MAP and heart rate in the monitored anesthesia group should be closely observed after surgery.

Predictive values of early head computed tomography for survival outcome after cardiac arrest in childhood: a pilot study

Predicting outcomes of children after cardiac arrest (CA) remains challenging. To identify useful prognostic markers for pediatric CA, we retrospectively analyzed the early findings of head computed tomography (CT) of patients. Subjects were non-traumatic, out-of-hospital CA patients < 16 years of age who underwent the first head CT within 24 h in our institute from 2006 to 2018 (n = 70, median age: 4 months, range 0–163). Of the 24 patients with return of spontaneous circulation, 14 survived up to 30 days after CA. The degree of brain damage was quantitatively measured with modified methods of the Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score (mASPECTS) and simplified gray-matter-attenuation-to-white-matter-attenuation ratio (sGWR). The 14 survivors showed higher mASPECTS values than the 56 non-survivors (p = 0.035). All 3 patients with mASPECTS scores ≥ 20 survived, while an sGWR ≥ 1.14 indicated a higher chance of survival than an sGWR < 1.14 (54.5% vs. 13.6%). Follow-up magnetic resonance imaging for survivors validated the correlation of the mASPECTS < 15 with severe brain damage. Thus, low mASPECTS scores were associated with unfavorable neurological outcomes on the Pediatric Cerebral Performance Category scale. A quantitative analysis of early head CT findings might provide clues for predicting survival of pediatric CA.
ScienceNature.com

Cellular and physiological circadian mechanisms drive diurnal cell proliferation and expansion of white adipose tissue

Hyperplastic expansion of white adipose tissue (WAT) relies in part on the proliferation of adipocyte precursor cells residing in the stromal vascular cell fraction (SVF) of WAT. This study reveals a circadian clock- and feeding-induced diurnal pattern of cell proliferation in the SVF of visceral and subcutaneous WAT in vivo, with higher proliferation of visceral adipocyte progenitor cells subsequent to feeding in lean mice. Fasting or loss of rhythmic feeding eliminates this diurnal proliferation, while high fat feeding or genetic disruption of the molecular circadian clock modifies the temporal expression of proliferation genes and impinges on diurnal SVF proliferation in eWAT. Surprisingly, high fat diet reversal, sufficient to reverse elevated SVF proliferation in eWAT, was insufficient in restoring diurnal patterns of SVF proliferation, suggesting that high fat diet induces a sustained disruption of the adipose circadian clock. In conclusion, the circadian clock and feeding simultaneously impart dynamic, regulatory control of adipocyte progenitor proliferation, which may be a critical determinant of adipose tissue expansion and health over time.
ScienceNature.com

Cystine–glutamate antiporter deletion accelerates motor recovery and improves histological outcomes following spinal cord injury in mice

XCT is the specific subunit of System xc-, an antiporter importing cystine while releasing glutamate. Although xCT expression has been found in the spinal cord, its expression and role after spinal cord injury (SCI) remain unknown. The aim of this study was to characterize the role of xCT on functional and histological outcomes following SCI induced in wild-type (xCT+/+) and in xCT-deficient mice (xCT−/−). In the normal mouse spinal cord, slc7a11/xCT mRNA was detected in meningeal fibroblasts, vascular mural cells, astrocytes, motor neurons and to a lesser extent in microglia. slc7a11/xCT gene and protein were upregulated within two weeks post-SCI. xCT−/− mice recovered muscular grip strength as well as pre-SCI weight faster than xCT+/+ mice. Histology of xCT−/− spinal cords revealed significantly more spared motor neurons and a higher number of quiescent microglia. In xCT−/− mice, inflammatory polarization shifted towards higher mRNA expression of ym1 and igf1 (anti-inflammatory) while lower levels of nox2 and tnf-a (pro-inflammatory). Although astrocyte polarization did not differ, we quantified an increased expression of lcn2 mRNA. Our results show that slc7a11/xCT is overexpressed early following SCI and is detrimental to motor neuron survival. xCT deletion modulates intraspinal glial activation by shifting towards an anti-inflammatory profile.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes that enable sustained bupivacaine release for prolonged pain relief in in vivo rat models

To efficiently prolong analgesic effects, we developed osmotically balanced, large unilamellar liposomes (~ 6 μm in diameter) in which highly concentrated bupivacaine (up to 30 mg/mL) was encapsulated, and their sustained bupivacaine release was highly effective in relieving postoperative pain over 24 h in a rat model. Our reverse-phase evaporation method based on non-toxic alcohol, ethanol, enabled simple and cost-effective production of bupivacaine-loaded liposomes, of which osmotic pressure was readily balanced to improve the structural stability of the enlarged unilamellar liposomes along with extension of their shelf life (> a month). The in vitro release profile verified that the release duration of the bupivacaine-loaded liposomes extended up to 6 days. For the in vivo study, male Sprague–Dawley rats were used for the incisional pain model, simulating postoperative pain, and the mechanical withdrawal threshold (MWT) was measured using a von Frey filament. Compared to the control group that received intraplantar administration of normal saline, the group of liposomal bupivacaine showed that the initially increased MWT gradually decreased up to 24 h, and importantly, the analgesic effect of the liposomal bupivacaine was maintained 6 times longer than that of bupivacaine only, proving the potential of effective long-acting anesthetics.
CancerNature.com

Prognostic significance of bone marrow and spleen F-FDG uptake in patients with colorectal cancer

Serum inflammatory markers are used in the prognostication of colorectal cancer (CRC); however, the corresponding role of positron emission tomography (PET)-derived inflammatory markers remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the prognostic value of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) uptake in the bone marrow and spleen of patients with CRC and evaluate the relationship between FDG uptake estimates in these organs and serum inflammatory markers. In total, 411 patients who underwent preoperative FDG PET/computed tomography (CT) within 1 month of surgery were enrolled. The mean standardized uptake values of the bone marrow and spleen were normalized to the value of the liver, thereby generating bone marrow-to-liver uptake ratio (BLR) and spleen-to-liver uptake ratio (SLR) estimates. The value of BLR and SLR in predicting overall survival (OS) was assessed using the Cox proportional hazards model. The correlation between BLR or SLR and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) was evaluated. The predictive accuracy of BLR alone and in combination with SLR was compared using the integrated area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (iAUC). In the univariate analysis, BLR (> 1.06) and SLR (> 0.93) were significant predictors of OS. In the multivariate analysis, BLR was an independent predictor of OS (hazard ratio = 5.279; p < 0.001). Both BLR and SLR were correlated with NLR (p < 0.001). A combination of BLR and SLR was better than BLR alone at CRC prognostication (iAUC, 0.561 vs. 0.542). FDG uptake estimates in the bone marrow and spleen may be useful imaging-derived biomarkers of systemic inflammation, supporting CRC prognostication.
CancerNature.com

CEA, CA19-9, circulating DNA and circulating tumour cell kinetics in patients treated for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

We previously reported that CEA kinetics are a marker of progressive disease (PD) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This study was specifically designed to confirm CEA kinetics for predicting PD and to evaluate CA19-9, cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumour cell (CTC) kinetics. Methods. Patients starting...
ScienceNature.com

Hydroxychloroquine plus standard of care compared with standard of care alone in COVID-19: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

The efficacy and safety of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is disputed. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to examine the efficacy and safety of HCQ in addition to standard of care (SOC) in COVID-19. PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Embase, Web of sciences, and medRxiv were searched up to March 15, 2021. Clinical studies registry databases were also searched for identifying potential clinical trials. The references list of the key studies was reviewed to identify additional relevant resources. The quality of the included studies was evaluated using the Cochrane Collaboration tool and Jadad checklist. Meta-analysis was performed using RevMan software (version 5.3). Eleven randomized controlled trials with a total number of 8161 patients were identified as eligible for meta-analysis. No significant differences were observed between the two treatment groups in terms of negative rate of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (Risk ratio [RR]: 0.99, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.90, 1.08; P = 0.76), PCR negative conversion time (Mean difference [MD]: − 1.06, 95% CI − 3.10, 0.97; P = 0.30), all-cause mortality (RR: 1.09, 95% CI 1.00, 1.20; P = 0.06), body temperature recovery time (MD: − 0.64, 95% CI − 1.37, 0.10; P = 0.09), length of hospital stay (MD: − 0.17, 95% CI − 0.80, 0.46; P = 0.59), use of mechanical ventilation (RR: 1.12, 95% CI 0.95, 1.32; P = 0.19), and disease progression (RR = 0.82, 95% CI 0.37, 1.85; P = 0.64). However, there was a significant difference between two groups regarding adverse events (RR: 1.81, 95% CI 1.36, 2.42; P < 0.05). The findings suggest that the addition of HCQ to SOC has no benefit in the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Additionally, it is associated with more adverse events.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
HealthNature.com

A phase 2a randomized clinical trial of intravenous vedolizumab for the treatment of steroid-refractory intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Steroid-refractory (SR) acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) remains a significant complication after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Systemic corticosteroids are first-line therapy for aGvHD, but apart from ruxolitinib, there are no approved treatments for SR aGvHD. Vedolizumab is approved for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and may be effective for treatment of SR intestinal aGvHD. We conducted a phase 2a trial (NCT02993783) to evaluate the clinical efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vedolizumab 300 and 600 mg for SR intestinal aGvHD. This study was terminated before full enrollment was completed because early results failed to demonstrate positive proof-of-concept in efficacy. Before termination, 17 participants had enrolled and an early response in intestinal aGvHD was observed in 11 and eight participants at days 15 and 28, respectively. All adverse events observed were consistent with those expected in a population with SR intestinal aGvHD. Overall, vedolizumab did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint (overall response at day 28), likely owing to premature study drug discontinuation, lack of efficacy, and the competing risks inherent with a population with advanced SR intestinal aGvHD. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the considerations needed when conducting studies in patients with SR intestinal aGvHD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
CancerNature.com

Diagnosis and management of acute appendicitis in 21 pediatric hematology and oncology patients at a tertiary care cancer center

Acute appendicitis is a rare gastrointestinal complication of anti-cancer chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Among a cohort of 2341 hemato-oncologic patients at a pediatric tertiary care cancer center, we identified 21 patients (0.9%) with 23 episodes of acute appendicitis, based on pathological imaging of the appendix and clinical findings. Median age at diagnosis was 10.21 years. Types of underlying disease included acute leukemias (n = 15), solid tumors (n = 4), and aplastic anemia (n = 2). Clinical symptoms seen in > 1 case were recorded for all 23 episodes as follows: abdominal pain, n = 22; abdominal tenderness, n = 4; fever, n = 7; nausea, n = 2; emesis; n = 2; diarrhea, n = 5; and constipation, n = 2. Median leukocyte count at diagnosis was 0.5 × 109/L, with a median of 0.1 × 109/L for the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). All patients received broad-spectrum antibiotics and 18/23 (78%) patients underwent uneventful appendectomy after a median of 5 days and with a median ANC of 0.7 × 109/L. Median duration until continuation of chemotherapy was 17 days for the 20 cases of appendicitis occurring during the patients’ disease course. Overall, 5/21 (19%) patients died including one related to the appendicitis itself which progressed to a typhlitis and was due to a fungal infection. The other fatalities were transplant- (n = 2) and leukemia-related (n = 2). Acute appendicitis is a rare and usually not life-threatening event in pediatric hemato-oncologic patients, which, if managed by prompt administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics (and antimycotics), can be safely followed by an elective (delayed) appendectomy, even before complete recovery of the neutrophils is achieved.
HealthNature.com

Melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses the hypertension-induced decrease in Ca-activated K channels in uterine arteries

Decreased secretion of melatonin was reported to be associated with an enhanced risk of hypertension and diabetes. However, the effect of melatonin on gestational hypertension (GH) and the underlying mechanism remain unclear. A GH mouse model was established via electrical stimulation. The hypertensive phenotypes were indicated by systolic blood pressure (SBP) and urinary protein levels. Uterine artery (UtA) endothelial function was detected by relaxation, peak systolic velocity (PSV), end-diastolic velocity (EDV), resistance index (RI) and pulsatility index (PI). Protein expression levels were determined using immunochemistry and Western blots. Pregnancy outcomes were indicated by the fetal live ratio, fetal weight and placental weight. Melatonin supplementation ameliorated hypertensive phenotypes in the mice with GH and enhanced UtA endothelial response to acetylcholine. The BKCa potassium channel was involved in the effect of melatonin on UtA endothelial function, and melatonin promoted BKCa potassium channel expression and function in UtAs. Finally, melatonin improved pregnancy outcomes in pregnant mice. In conclusion, melatonin ameliorates hypertension in hypertensive pregnant mice and suppresses hypertension-induced decreases in Ca2+-activated K+ channels in uterine arteries.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

STN–ANT plasticity is crucial for the motor control in Parkinson’s disease model

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. Motor control as a function of the basal ganglia circuit is crucial for every aspect of life and movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD). In PD, the progressive denervation of dopamine in the dorsal striatum leads to inhibition of the direct pathway and facilitation of the indirect pathway and results in activation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and globus pallidus internus (GPi), two important nuclei in the motor loop of basal ganglia.1 Indeed, manipulating STN or GPi via deep brain stimulation (DBS) can correct motor symptoms of both PD patients and animal models. STN-DBS greatly suppresses the resting tremor and reduces dopaminergic medications, but increases the risk of falls, whereas GPi-DBS mainly benefits dyskinesia and gait.2 These observations suggest that other circuit in addition to STN–GPi circuit also plays a role in motor control.
ScienceNature.com

Hippocampal place cell sequences differ during correct and error trials in a spatial memory task

Theta rhythms temporally coordinate sequences of hippocampal place cell ensembles during active behaviors, while sharp wave-ripples coordinate place cell sequences during rest. We investigated whether such coordination of hippocampal place cell sequences is disrupted during error trials in a delayed match-to-place task. As a reward location was learned across trials, place cell sequences developed that represented temporally compressed paths to the reward location during the approach to the reward location. Less compressed paths were represented on error trials as an incorrect stop location was approached. During rest periods of correct but not error trials, place cell sequences developed a bias to replay representations of paths ending at the correct reward location. These results support the hypothesis that coordination of place cell sequences by theta rhythms and sharp wave-ripples develops as a reward location is learned and may be important for the successful performance of a spatial memory task.