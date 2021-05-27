Cancel
2021 Satin Steel Metallic GMC Acadia

militarynews.com
 7 days ago

Satin Steel Metallic 2021 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI19/26 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $5000 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.

www.militarynews.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Pure Silver Metallic GMC Yukon XL

SLT trim. Very Good Conditon. Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Tow Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL CLICK ME!. THIS YUKON XL IS FULLY EQUIPPED. SLT-2 EQUIPMENT PACKAGE includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed...
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2021 Glacier Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 40/20/40 Rear Seat w/Trunk Pass-Thru, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Convenience Group, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm, Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Passive Entry Remote Start Package, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Quick Order Package 2XB, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Remote Start System, Tonneau Cover, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Glacier Metallic Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Renegade Latitude FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velocity Blue Metallic Ford Escape

Velocity Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Earth Gray interior, S trim. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Turbo Charged CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Lane...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Glacier Blue Metallic Honda CR-V

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota Corolla

Very Good Conditon, ONLY 48,800 Miles! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim, Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Modern Steel Metallic Acura TLX

JUST REPRICED FROM $30,990, PRICED TO MOVE $3,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice. Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, New Tires. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Tundra

Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 46,610! JUST REPRICED FROM $39,589, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, 4x4, Bed Liner, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Flex Fuel, Back-Up Camera, BEDLINER W/O DECK RAIL SYSTEM SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch, Brake Actuated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota RAV4

Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Ash interior, RAV4 trim. Very Good Conditon. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, VALUE PKG, 4x4. CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars on the Motor...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Civic

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Satin White Pearl Subaru Outback

Clean CARFAX. Satin White Pearl 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after August 2012) Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Few...
Carsfortbendfocus.com

2021 GMC Yukon

The 2021 GMC Yukon 4×4 is the latest generation of the classic large true body-on-frame SUV. If you need or just want the largest SUV on the market today, the Yukon is it. It comes with three rows along with plenty of cargo room. This is the SUV you’re looking for if you have a large family, if you need an SUV that can tow large loads or you just want to know that you’re driving the biggest vehicle you can buy.
CarsMilton Daily Standard

All-New 2021 GMC Yukon Denali Diesel

This week, we’re driving the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon, this time delivered with Denali amenities and the 3.0-liter Inline-6 Duramax Diesel sitting under the hood. The Denali 4WD trim has always been GMCs top model and loaded with performance and handling enhancements. Up first is discussing our tester’s hefty final...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Here Are All The 2022 GMC Acadia Elevation Edition Color Options

The GMC Acadia Elevation Edition was introduced for the 2021 model year as a replacement of sorts to the previously-available Acadia Black Edition. The Elevation Edition will be available again for the 2022 model year, where it will remian exclusive to SLE and SLT models. Notably, the contents of the...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 GMC Acadia vs. 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Dimensional Comparison

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder debuted earlier this year, introducing an all-new fifth generation for the crossover nameplate. Among the Pathfinder’s rivals is the 2022 GMC Acadia, so now, we’re lining up both to see how they compare in terms of exterior dimensions, interior dimensions, and cargo room. Exterior Dimensions. When...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2004 Sport Red Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Very Good Conditon. Trailer Hitch, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER DRIVER 6-WAY, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-... TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE!. PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS CHEVY SILVERADO INCLUDE. LIGHT DUTY POWER PACKAGE, includes (LM7) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI or (L59)...
Buying CarsTraverse City Record-Eagle

2006 Honda Element AWD, excell...

2006 Honda Element AWD, excellent past care, $10,995 2018 Ford F150 XLT 4x4, Microsoft sync, rear view camera, large back seat, like new! $37,495 2014 Ford Escape Titanium AWD, top of the line, heated leather, aux and USB, $13,995 2002 Subaru Outback, new timing belt, ultra clean for the year! $7995 2014 Subaru Forester AWD, like new, great mpg, ready to go, $13,995 231-947-6075 720 E. 8th St Waresauto.com WARES AUTO SALES.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Express, GMC Savana Lose Transmission Oil Cooler

The current 2021 Chevy Express and 2021 GMC Savana full-size vans represent the 18th model year of their respective nameplates, offering a range of configurations to meet customers’ passenger and cargo needs. Now, GM Authority has learned that both vans will no longer come equipped with an external transmission oil cooler.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 GMC Acadia Gets Increased Towing Capacity With Turbo 2.0L Engine

The upcoming 2022 GMC Acadia will get a bump in towing capacity when equipped with the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LSY gasoline engine. Currently, the 2021 GMC Acadia is offered with the V92 trailering package across the lineup, with the exception of the base-model SL. Now, with the pending release of the 2022 GMC Acadia, the V92 trailering package will be available on all trim levels, as the SL trim will be deleted with the 2022 model year.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Iconic Silver Metallic Ford F-150

NAV, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, LED BOX LIGHTING W/ZONE LIGHTING, XLT CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE. XLT trim, Iconic Silver Metallic exterior and Black/Medium Dark Slate interior CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Steering...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 2500HD

Denali trim. Great Shape. NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TI... SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards,...