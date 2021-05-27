Cancel
Concerning Limbiko’s Legacy of Good: Kawaida Principles and Practice of Education

By Dr. Maulana Karenga
lasentinel.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we celebrate the graduation of our young people stepping into the world and continue the critically important struggle for quality education for our children, I think of all the Seba, the teachers of the good, the right and the possible, that I’ve known. I think of my beloved mother and father, my sisters and brothers, and of my grade-school teachers and my college teachers, and all the ancestors and contemporaries who taught words and ways of wisdom and life, of striving and struggle and doing good in and for the world. And I value them and all they gave me as a great, continuing and eternal gift and good. And I think of my colleagues, co-workers and always and especially in the month of May, of Seba Limbiko Tembo, beloved sister, sacred friend and honored ancestor to whom I dedicate this commentary on Kawaida principles and practice of education. For May is the month of her coming into being and beginning the journey of life that would lead her to the moral vocation of teaching, the deep commitment to Kawaida and to our family and community with which she would co-create a context of shared goodness in which she would ground herself and flourish.

