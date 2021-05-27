City of Bloomington accepting applications for Environmental Commission

The Bloomington City Council passed two major amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance on Thursday after months of community debate and controversy. The city council passed to amend Ordinance 21-23 by a vote of 6-3, which adds plexes to areas of single family residential neighborhoods with restrictions. Shortly after, they passed to repeal and replace the complementary UDO Official Zoning Map 8-1, which solidified the locations of new zoning districts and changes.