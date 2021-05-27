Cancel
Bloomington, IN

City of Bloomington accepting applications for Environmental Commission

 14 days ago

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Environmental Commission. The Environmental Commission was established in 1971 by municipal ordinance. The Bloomington Environmental Commission (EC), formerly known as the Environmental Quality and Conservations Commission, is a voluntary advisory body composed of citizens appointed by the Mayor and Common Council.

Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
