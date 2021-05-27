How to Use Windows 10 Media Creation tool

Microsoft will then distribute various security updates for Windows, Office and Go to users as part of Patch Day for June 2021. As always, it starts with the Windows tool for removing malicious software, the update for version 5.90 is available from Microsoft, and then it will also be offered via Windows Update. The Windows tool protects PCs with Windows 7 and then detects and removes threats from widespread malware and reverses changes made by those threats. It is offered quarterly via Windows Update and is released as a complete tool. The update with version number 5.90 was released on June 8, 2021, and can be downloaded on PCs with Windows 7 SP1, 8, 8.1, 10. More information about this update can be found below or through Microsoft.